3 BGMI tips to get into safe zone easily during rank push

Zones are the pivot around which the Battle Royale mode of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) works.The survival of the fittest mode attracts players, who grind day in and out to become better at the game. However, even if they have great skillsets, they may have to exit matches if they do not respect the zones.

As a Battle Royale match in BGMI progresses, the safe zone keeps shrinking. On the major maps of Erangel, Sanhok and Miramar, there are as many as nine safe zones. While BGMI Esports matches have their own zone shrinking size, classic mode matches the zone shrinking in a standard way.

Rank pushers must keep in mind that they must not spend much time outside the safe zone, as damage health by the zone increases with the decrease in the size of the safe zone.

What are the 3 tips that BGMI rank pushers should follow to make their way into safe zone?

1) Land in an area close to the middle of the map

Rank pushers en route to the Conqueror tier in BGMI play a lot of classic matches. However, they try to avoid the initial fights and respect the safe zone. Dropping into an area that is close to the center of the map increases their chances of staying in the safe zone during the early stages of the matches.

However, they need to avoid dropping into hot drops that lie in the center of the map like Pochinki on Erangel, Pai Nan on Sanhok and Pecado on Miramar.

2) Use vehicles for easy rotations

Vehicles are the best means of transport and making rotations into safe zones. No matter how far the safe zone is, if rank pushers have vehicles and fuel cans, they can make their way into the safe zone. This can be seen in rank push videos of famous BGMI YouTubers like Novaking and MrSpike.

3) Use utilities to disengage from fights

Rank pushers focus on survival points that add up and help them rank up through the tiers easily. They need to disengage from fights and rotate before others to have a better spot in the safe zone.

Utilities like frag grenades can push the enemies back while smoke grenades can provide distraction for players to disengage from the fight.

