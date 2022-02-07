3 BGMI tips to reach Conqueror tier in February 2022

Conqueror is the most prestigious tier in BGMI. As a result, players across the country plan on reaching it and earning tier-exclusive rewards to add prestige to their in-game IDs.

However, like any other multiplayer video game, rank pushing in Battlegrounds Mobile India is not everyone's cup of tea. It requires sheer grit, determination, and continuous grinding for days.

Before beginning their quest to reach the Conqueror tier, rank pushers must learn a few tips that will make their task more manageable and help them get to the zenith before others.

How to reach the Conqueror tier quickly in BGMI as of February 2022?

1) Play the themed Spider-Man mode

The release of the 1.8 update witnessed the introduction of the themed Spider-Man mode to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters worldwide.

Rank pushers who love playing on Erangel and Livik can enjoy the mode as it is exclusively available on these two maps. Since this mode enables users to get two lives due to the new recall feature, they can obtain more kills and survive longer to earn more points.

2) Begin rank push as soon as tiers are reset

The introduction of the new season results in the tiers getting reset in the game. This indicates that rank pushers can begin on their journey to reach amongst the top 500 in the leaderboards and reach the Conqueror tier to obtain the rewards.

It has been witnessed in BGMI over the seasons that most rank pushers begin a few days after the tiers have been reset. Later, more players join them to increase the competition further. As a result, rank pushers who will begin earlier than the rest will have a relatively easier path till the Conqueror tier.

3) Play with experienced teammates and establish proper communication

Communication is the key to success in any team game, and the same can be applied to the task of rank pushing in BGMI. Gamers who communicate properly before rushing into a compound or holding one have performed better than those who do not communicate well.

Furthermore, playing with experienced teammates will help rank pushers survive longer and earn more points from each match, as such users will make fewer mistakes and give better calls than newbies.

