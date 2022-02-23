3 BGMI tips to survive longer in Solo vs Squad matches

Within a span of seven months, BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular video games on mobile devices in India. Millions of players flock to the game on a daily basis to enjoy the Battle Royale mode present in both Ranked and Unranked sections.

Many YouTubers and pro players encourage their followers to play the 1v4 (Solo vs Squad) mode. This mode is one of the toughest as it requires sheer grit, determination, and strategy to survive longer against squads. Furthermore, this mode also helps players improve their skills considerably.

What are the best survival tips that Solo vs Squad players can follow in BGMI?

1) Take TPP advantage

Third Person Perspective (TPP) plays a crucial role in BR mode matches. However, its importance increases in Solo vs Squad matches, since the player has to take down the entire squad rushing towards them.

TPP can help them knock down one enemy after another while staying behind cover. Since enemies will be unaware of the player's location, the sudden shots will eventually bring their downfall.

2) Use high-damage weapons

There are plenty of weapons present in Battlegrounds Mobile India, including SMGs, LMGs, DMRs, Pistols, Snipers, and ARs. However, in Solo vs Squad games, it becomes necessary for players to equip themselves with guns that have high-damage dealing capacity.

This helps the players knock enemies down easily in close and mid-range fights. According to the stats present on the battlegrounds party website, SMGs and ARs using 7.62mm ammo possess the highest damage dealing capacity.

3) Avoid misfires and indulging in fights in open fields

Solo vs Squad players must focus on the basics of BGMI, which will help them earn more points. In order to survive longer, Solo vs Squad players must avoid making mistakes. Misfires can result in giving away their position, which will lead to opponents pushing towards the player and eliminating them.

Meanwhile, indulging in fights in open fields will only attract shots from a lot of players who have already posited themselves in solid cover, thus eliminating the player. So, one must try to avoid these mistakes.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

