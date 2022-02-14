4 common mistakes BGMI players make while pushing rank to Conqueror

Rank pushing in any video game requires dedication and hard work, and the same is applicable to BGMI. Every season, rank pushers begin on their quest to climb through the tiers until they reach the highest tier — Conqueror. Reaching the zenith helps these players distinguish themselves from the rest.

However, while en route to Conqueror, rank pushers make several mistakes that often disrupt their journey to the top. Analyzing these errors helps users reach the Conqueror tier quicker in the future.

What are the main mistakes that BGMI rank pushers make on their journey to Conqueror?

1) Not communicating properly

Communication plays a pivotal role in multiplayer games. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, too, proper communication must be established to perform better in classic matches during rank push.

However, many rank pushers often make the mistake of not communicating with their teammates, which eventually leads to their elimination.

2) Not taking TPP in close-range fights

The Third Person Perspective (TPP) becomes an important component in close-range fights during rank push. It enables users to take enemies by surprise by shooting from behind cover, knocking them out in the process.

However, during crunch situations, many rank pushers leave their cover and indulge in fights, which ends with them getting finished during battle.

3) Not keeping enough utilities

Utilities can change the course of any fight in BGMI within seconds. Most rank pushers carry a decent amount of utilities in their backpack, which they use effectively to earn more points from each match.

While frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails are used for attacking purposes, smoke grenades are used for defensive tactics.

Nevertheless, there are still a few rank pushers who do not prefer to carry utilities in enough quantity. Therefore, they perish earlier as they can neither retaliate nor defend themselves.

4) Not sticking to the squad

Greed brings about the downfall of humans in real life, and the same can be said to happen in the virtual reality of BGMI. Many rank pushers get frustrated holding their ground and make the mistake of wandering off alone searching for bots.

Although they might find and finish off a couple of bots, opponents will eventually take them down, handing them negative points from that match.

