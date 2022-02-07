5 BGMI drop locations for safe rank push in Miramar

Miramar is the biggest desert map in BGMI. Popular for its unique geography and intense fights predominated by snipers, it acts as a popular map for rank pushing. Since rank pushes require players to survive for long, they try to avoid taking early exits from matches.

While the main cities in Miramar mainly act as hot-drops unsuitable for rank pushes, several cities offer great loot but are still not popular as drop locations. Rank pushers can drop into these cities for longer survival.

Which are the best drop locations in BGMI's Miramar where rank pushers can drop safely?

1) Campo Militar

Campo Militar is one of those drop locations in Miramar that contains excellent loot. However, since it is located on the northeastern corner of the map, most users avoid gliding to the area. Therefore, rank pushers can safely drop into the site and gather Level 3 loot.

2) Minas Generales

Minas Generales is situated to the east of Hacienda del Patron. Although the area witnesses BGMI esports teams dropping into the area to collect loot, in classic matches, Minas Generales does not see many gamers dropping into the vicinity.

This is primarily due to the scattered compounds present in the area. However, rank pushers can quickly drop onto the location and gather the initial loot safely.

3) Ruins

Ruins was added to Miramar in the 2.0 version of the map. Although it is situated on the northwestern corner of the map, the city contains great loot.

Furthermore, the lack of players gliding to Ruins can help rank pushers land in the area, complete their loot, and progress into matches without the fear of engaging in initial fights.

4) Monte Nuevo

Previously in PUBG Mobile, Monte Nuevo used to entertain a lot of early fights as many users preferred dropping into the city. However, in BGMI, the scenario has completely changed as the city hardly witnesses gamers dropping into the vicinity.

Hence, rank pushers can drop into the city and loot safely.

5) Tierra Bronca

Tierra Bronca is located to the west of Cruz del Valle. Although the latter is a popular drop location, the former stays without visitors in most matches.

As a result, the city can act as a safe drop location for rank pushers.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

