5 best BGMI drop locations for rush gameplay on the Miramar map

Miramar is one of the largest maps in BGMI. The desert map is known for its unique geography, which acts as a hunting ground for both snipers and players who love to showcase rush gameplay.

There are several cities on the map that attract players, however, some drop locations are tailor-made for aggressive players. These locations are unique and witness a large number of players rushing into opponents, taking them down, and increasing their total kill tally in the process.

Which are 5 Miramar drop locations where BGMI players engage in rush gameplay?

1) Pecado

Pecado is situated in the heart of the Miramar map. In some matches, it witnesses almost one-third of the entire lobby dropping into the area. The city is known for the initial fights among players who rush at their enemies as soon as they get hold of an Automatic Rifle or SMG. The two red buildings are the hotspots for such aggressive players.

2) Los Leones

Los Leones in Miramar is reportedly the biggest city across all six classic mode maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The city sees a lot of visitors dropping into the area and engaging in initial fights. Since Level 3 loot is easily available in the area, players can finish looting quickly and then go ahead and eliminate opponents.

3) San Martin

San Martin is situated almost centrally on the map. Many BGMI players drop into the city to get hold of great loot and engage in rush gameplay. The 'God building' present in the center of San Martin is reportedly the toughest compound for a squad to hold as they face multiple teams rushing in to capture it.

4) Chumacera

Chumacera is another popular city in Miramar that often acts as a hot-drop. The city is divided into upper and lower ridges and holds plenty of loot. Players who land on compounds present in the upper ridge, loot early and then rush to their enemies on the lower ridge.

5) El Pozo

The city of El Pozo is located on the western edge of the Miramar map. Players who opt for an aggressive game style often drop into the area. After gathering some initial loot, squads rush into different compounds to increase their kill count.

