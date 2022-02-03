4 best drop locations in BGMI for passive playstyle (February 2022)

BGMI offers its players six classic mode maps to play on. Millions of players across the country have flocked to the game to immerse themselves in the Battle Royale experience they can obtain from these six maps.

While there are several locations that act as hot-drops, there are some areas which are often neglected. Players can choose and land in these drop locations to avoid early elimination from matches.

Which are the best drop locations that are best for passive BGMI players in February 2022?

1) Lipovka in Erangel

Lipovka is located on the eastern edge of Erangel. Since the plane path mostly favors the center of the map, the city does not witness a lot of players dropping into the area. As a result, players who prefer playing the game passively will find Lipovka a great drop location on the map.

2) Vihar in Vikendi

Vihar is a city on the snow map of Vikendi that contains decent loot for a couple of squads. However, since it stays far from the plane path in most matches, hardly any player glides to the city. They prefer dropping into Movatra instead.

BGMI players who try and gather loot at the initial stages without getting involved in fights can glide to Vihar.

3) Minas Generales in Miramar

Minas Generales is located almost centrally on the map of Miramar. However, due to the area's problematic geography, which includes a lot of uneven terrain and unfinished structures, most players avoid dropping into the vicinity.

As a result, players with passive game styles can drop here without the fear of getting finished.

4) Tambang in Sanhok

Tambang is situated along the western shorelines of the southern island of Sanhok. Most Battlegrounds Mobile India classic players are seen dropping into popular spots like Bootcamp, Paradise Resort, Ruins, Quarry, and Pain Nan while playing Sanhok map.

This leads to several vicinities on the tropical map without any visitors in the early stages of the matches. Since Tambang contains decent loot for a squad, players with a passive game style can drop into the area and gather loot.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

