3 reasons why Erangel and Miramar are the best BGMI maps for rank push

The Battle Royale game BGMI offers six maps for its players to choose from, namely, Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, Sanhok, Karakin and Livik. However, players who push their ranks every season find the two maps, Erangel and Miramar, as the best maps for the purpose.

The maps of Erangel and Miramar are the two oldest maps in the game. These are the only two maps that have been revamped into their respective 2.0 versions. This article will guide the rank pushers en route to the highest tier of 'Conqueror' and 'Ace' must have adept knowledge of why the two maps are the best for the rank push.

Learning why Erangel and Miramar are considered to be best suited for rank push in BGMI

1) Dimensions

The dimensions of the maps play a major role when it comes to rank pushing in BGMI. Smaller maps entail more fights among players, risking an early exit for the rank pushers trying to survive longer than others in the lobby.

Both Erangel and Miramar have dimensions of 8x8 km, which are the biggest in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This helps rank pushers to plot matches accordingly and have a steady approach in each match.

2) Lobby size

Lobby size also plays a crucial part when it comes to rank pushing. While the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi have a lobby size of 100, Livik and Karakin can only hold a maximum of 64 players. More players means more kills, which adds up to the points obtained from each match.

Both Erangel and Miramar contain a maximum of 100 players in a match. This provides rank pushers with the chance to obtain more kills on their path to 'Chicken Dinners.'

3) Number of vehicles available

Vehicles are primarily used in BGMI to move safely into the safe zone. BGMI Esports players have popularized the use of four vehicles, one for each teammate for rotating into the zone. Vehicles also act as covers where they burst out, enabling players to take cover behind them.

Furthermore, vehicles also help in disengaging from fights when needed. Since Miramar and Erangel have plenty of vehicles, they become the best maps suited for pushing rank in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the author's views.

