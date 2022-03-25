30 best BGMI squad names (March 2022): Stylish and creative Clan names for BGMI

BGMI, the Indian variant for PUBG Mobile, has seen quite a bit of growth since its launch in July 2021. Players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India for both iOS and Android. It ranks first position in the action genre of Apple's App Store while maintaining its position in the Google Play Store's top charts.

Krafton's popular BR shooter provides a plethora of in-game features that one can use to customize their profiles and reach various milestones. One such feature is Clan, which allows users to build a squad or group of gamers like a community where they can complete tasks to attain rewards and compete with other teams.

Therefore, players can create Clans and uniquely name them to stand out among others. The following section will reveal 30 of the best BGMI squad names that players can copy and use for their clans.

Clans in Battlegrounds Mobile India: The best Squad names for BGMI (March 2022)

🅷🆄🆃🅴🆁 🆂🆀🆄🅰🅳 𝔾𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕤𝕥𝕒-ℙ𝕝𝕒𝕪 ђ𝕖𝓵ˡ𝓯𝓲𝓇ᵉ 𝒮𝓃𝒾𝓅𝑒𝓇 𝓁𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹𝓈 GЦППΣЯ GΛПg K⃣ a⃣ m⃣ i⃣ k⃣ a⃣ z⃣ e⃣ 乃ӨƬ ƧmΛƧΉΣЯƧ Sʜąᵈ🅾𝖜 ᴴ🆄ñｔᴇｒs T҉h҉ê҉ ҉K҉ïñ҉g҉§҉ T̴h̷e̸ ̶B̵o̵s̴s̸M̴e̶n̶ ×刀尺卂ムの几丂ﾚ卂人乇尺× ꧁༒☠DEVILS☠༒꧂ 亗 Q U 三 三 N 么 pɐnbS Ǝ⅄Ǝ ᗡƎᴚ ⒶⓇⓂⓎ Ⓜⓔⓝ ЯДGIИG ΓHЦИDΞЯ mψš†ïς Bᄂₐ𝚌𝓴 ᵣₐᵥₑ𝚗 ØƔƐ尺 þØƜƐ尺 T̶h̶e̶ ̶U̶n̶d̶e̶a̶d̶ ꧁༺ֆռɨքɛʀ ɢɨʀʟֆ༻꧂ ▄︻デM̷a̷m̷b̷a̷ ̷S̷t̷r̷i̷k̷e̷══━一 гє๔ שเקєг Tёяѫїпатѳя$ Tₑₐᗰ Cᵣₐzy Дапgёя ૭Նคძɿค੮૦Րς ǫᴎɒᎮ ƚꙅoʜᎮ ꍟꈤꀸꀎꋪꍏꈤꉓꍟ ֆօʟɖɨɛʀֆ

Players can copy their desired Clan name from the given list or generate a Squad name for the game using various websites.

How to create a Clan and generate a squad name in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Enter Players can generate the Clan name by typing the desired name on a specific website (Image via bgmistylishname)

Gamers can generate a Clan name of their preference using websites like NickFinder, etcgamer, bgmistylishname, and many more. They will need to type or paste their desired nickname in the given box on a specific website to generate the same different fonts and characters.

Players can copy their favorite Clan name by tapping on the same and follow the following steps to create a Clan in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Tap on the upside arrow in the bottom-right corner (Image via Krafton)

Step 1: Open the BGMI application and tap the upward arrow given in the bottom-right corner.

Open the Clan menu (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Click on Clan to open the menu.

Players can fill in the details to create a Clan (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Go to the "Create Clan" tab and paste the copied squad name.

Step 4: Fill in the Clan motto and choose a Clan Tag to customize the preferences for the Squad missions. Players can know more about the same by clicking here.

Step 5: Tap on "Create Clan" and pay 50,000 BP. The game will create the Clan.

Players can carry on with the Clan's progress and add more members to avail of additional benefits.

