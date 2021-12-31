4 best BGMI clan types as of 2021

BGMI has risen in popularity due to the game connecting people from different spheres and igniting in them the spirit of competition. Battlegrounds Mobile India has several in-game features that have added to the popularity of the game, and among them are clans.

Clans were introduced by the developers to instill a sense of brotherhood among the BGMI players. Those who have played together with the same group of individuals often end up forming a clan. Together, they face other clans in the new Clan Battle feature.

While some players have an aggressive mentality, others take a passive stance on the battleground. Leaders make clans according to the playstyle of the group. Here's a look at the different clan types present in the game.

What are the best clan types in BGMI in 2021?

1) Classic Clan

Classic Clans are reportedly the most popular clan type in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since players across the country are mostly inclined towards playing the classic Battle Royale mode present in the game, the Classic Clan type has grown in popularity.

Players can search for Clans under Classic Clan type by filtering their search.

2) Royale Pass Clan

The Royale Pass (RP) Clan type is mostly popular among players who have purchased either the Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus version of the Royale Pass, and are searching for players to complete weekly missions with them.

Every month in BGMI, Krafton introduces a new RP which contains missions. When these missions are completed with in-game friends or clan members, the game provides more RP points to help them reach RP Level 50 quickly.

3) Evoground Clan

Amongst all the clan types, Evoground Clan stands apart. It has lower player numbers compared to Classic mode. BGMI has several Evoground modes that players can enjoy, such as Payload 2.0, Survive from Dawn, and Infection.

4) Balanced Clan

Balanced Clan types are searched for and joined by players who do not have any specific requirements. These clans encompass players of all types and are often the most crowded ones in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views. The list is in no particular order. Players are urged to join in-game clans according to their own choice.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee