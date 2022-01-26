4 best BGMI drop strategies for rank push in January 2022

The developers of BGMI, Krafton, introduce new seasons in the game at an interval of two months. The introduction of the new season witnesses the tiers getting reset, resulting in rank pushers beginning their journey of reaching the Ace or the Conqueror tiers.

Cycle 2 Season 4 is currently ongoing in BGMI and is in its early days. Rank pushers who wish to climb through the ranks faster must have knowledge of the best drop strategies that will help them survive longer and earn more points in the process.

What are the best drop strategies that BGMI rank pushers can use in January 2022?

1) Choose a relatively less popular drop

In order to avoid early elimination from matches, rank pushers can drop in cities or compounds that are less popular amongst players of the game. Although they might have to make sacrifices in looting, it is a much safer approach.

2) Land faster than others

Parachuting is an art that players master over time. Rank pushers who are still gaining experience often make the mistake of dropping late, which makes them an easy target. Those who land fastest can knock down enemies who are still airborne.

The perfect distance to drop the fastest is at the 750 meter mark on Erangel and Miramar, 680 meter mark on Sanhok and Vikendi, and 350 meter mark on Livik and Karakin.

3) Glide to a location far off the path of the plane

The plane's path plays a major role during rank push in BGMI. The cities that are close to the plane's path often attract a lot of players. Therefore, gliding to a far off location can help rank pushers considerably as they can gather initial loot without the fear of engaging in early fights.

4) Stick with the squad after landing

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game and surviving till the end of a match is a primary goal. Rank pushers must stick with their squad at all times. If they wander around alone in search of loot, their chance of getting into a 1v4 situation gradually increases, and this could easily bring about their downfall.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish