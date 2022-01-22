Why releasing BGMI Lite makes more sense for Krafton after BGIS completion

The release date of BGMI Lite is one of the most anticipated topics discussed in the Indian gaming community. Although BGMI was released in July 2021 as the country's version of PUBG Mobile, the Indian counterpart of PUBG Mobile Lite is yet to be released.

Fans have long waited for the release of the Lite version of BGMI and have taken to social media urging and requesting Krafton to release the game. Since many players face lags playing BGMI on their low-end devices, they are desperately looking forward to the release of the Lite version.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. To #KraftonPreviously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

Although there has been no confirmation from Krafton regarding the release date of BGMI Lite, it seems to be the perfect time for the game to be released.

Releasing BGMI Lite after the completion of BGIS will be the right step for Krafton

Krafton had previously uploaded a poll on their official discord server asking people why they need the Lite version of BGMI. The poll got a great response, but since then, Krafton has gone silent about the game's release, much to the disappointment of the waiting players.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 was BGMI's first official tournament, which ended on January 16. It witnessed millions of players across the country take part in the competition. With a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore, the tournament has become India's biggest esports tournament to date.

The developers wanted BGIS 2021 to be a huge success, which turned out to be precisely that. With GodLike Esports representing India in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, the craze for the battle Royale Royale game is at its peak. Therefore, releasing BGMI Lite after completing BGIS 2021 can be the perfect step for Krafton to expand its market in the country.

Furthermore, the delay in the release of the 0.23.1 update in PUBG Mobile Lite can also indicate the release of BGMI Lite in the country. There is a possibility that the game might be released in India when the new update appears in PUBG Mobile Lite globally.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar