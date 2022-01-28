4 BGMI tips to win endzone fights during rank push

Endzone fights in BGMI determine the outcome of matches. However, the intensity of the battles increases massively when multiple players indulge in rank pushing. Such situations witness a lot of users surviving till the end circles, earning more points from those matches.

Since winning games helps climb up the ranks faster in Battlegrounds Mobile India, rank pushers must know how to survive and win endzone fights.

What are the best tips that BGMI players can follow to win endzone fights during rank push?

1) Try and keep all the squadmates alive

Classic battle royale matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India involve the use of effective strategies which can change the course of any fight within seconds. Squads that have reached the endzone with all four players alive have won more battles than others.

The number advantage plays a crucial role as it helps squads knock down and finish enemies in different directions without the fear of getting wiped out in a single spray.

2) Establish proper communication

Communication plays a massive role in endzone fights during rank push. Users must communicate amongst themselves and follow the commands of the IGL to win the battles.

They must avoid taking steps without informing their teammates as it can result in them getting knocked out one after another, leading to the downfall of the entire squad.

3) Keep and use vehicles effectively

Vehicles in BGMI have multiple uses. Apart from making rotations into the safe zone, they come in handy during endzone fights.

Rank pushers can explode vehicles in the end circle to create permanent covers for themselves. Furthermore, they can use vehicles to run over prone enemies while playing in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok.

4) Use utilities

The end circle propels gamers to settle themselves within small spaces. Using utilities in such a small area can help a squad emerge victoriously.

While utilities like Molotov Cocktails and frag grenades help restrict enemy movement and knock them down, smoke grenades create temporary covers and create distractions by denying the enemy vision.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer