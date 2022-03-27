4 ways to rank up tiers quickly in BGMI 1.9 update

The latest 1.9 update in BGMI has seen an increase in the number of players. Many players have joined to experience the new Cycle 2 Season 5. Since players are now judged based on their tiers and stats, many players will be trying to reach the highest tiers.

However, they must devise and execute proper strategies to see their names on the seasonal leaderboards.

How BGMI players can rank up quickly in the new 1.9 update

1) Begin rank pushing as soon as possible

Ranking up the tiers becomes harder as the season progresses. More players join the practice, making the match lobby more competitive.

The new C2S5 was introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India on March 22. Therefore, players willing to reach the Ace or Conqueror tier can begin pushing their rank and easily climb up through the tiers.

2) Focus more on survival points

The new ranking system in the game focuses more on survival in classic mode matches. Survival points constitute nearly 70 percent of the total points earned from each match.

To survive longer, players must avoid landing in hot drops and disengage from unnecessary fights. Although hot drops help obtain more kill points, it also increases the risk of facing early elimination from matches.

3) Play the new Holi Dhamaka mode

The Holi Dhamaka mode was introduced in BGMI as the equivalent of the Fourth Anniversary theme present in PUBG Mobile. The new mode has several new features like Recall and Army Base.

The Recall feature helps players get a second chance in the game after their death when their surviving teammates recall them in the match. Furthermore, the new Army Base towers enable players to scan nearby vehicles that they can use to rotate into the safe zone. Both features will help them survive longer and earn more points to rank up.

4) Practice in training grounds to improve aim

Aim plays a key role during fights in BGMI. Players who have better aim can perform better and earn more kill points from each match, which helps them rank up.

Players can head over to the in-game training grounds to improve their aim. They can choose from weapons and attachments to boost sprays and hipfire accuracy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

