BGMI 1.9 update Month 9 RP release date and time revealed

BGMI is amongst the most popular multiplayer games in the battle royal genre in mobile gaming. Ever since the game's release eight months ago, it has seen an incredible rise in its popularity.

The March update is the second major update this year and is already being rolled out for Android and iOS users across the country. Amongst the various new features, events, modes, and items that are added to the game, the introduction of Cycle 2 Season 5 is hugely anticipated. The new season will bring along with it the Month 9 Royale Pass.

What is the release date and time for the C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass in BGMI?

The introduction of the Cycle system in Battlegrounds Mobile India has broken away from the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for the entire span of a season. Instead, players will get to see two Royale Passes in a single season.

The upcoming Month 9 Royale Pass was initially set to be released along with the 1.9 update on March 18. However, the developers have changed their plans and have set the launch of the M9 Royale Pass on March 21 at 05.30 am IST. The RP will accompany the release of the C2S5 Season in the game.

The arrival of the new RP and Season in the game can also be calculated by looking at the number of days left for the conclusion of C2S4.

The Month 9 RP will follow the 'Cosmic Clash' theme, which has already created quite a buzz amongst players and fans in the community. The new RP will be available in two versions, the Elite Pass (360 UC) and the Elite Pass Plus (960 UC).

Upcoming rewards in the Month 9 RP in BGMI

The rewards for the upcoming RP include:

Ancient Heirloom PP19 Bizon skin

Primeval Relic Kar 98K

Ancient Hairloom M249

Wukong Prime Set

Wukong Emote

Excalibur Umbra Set

Fluorescent Flash Set

Fluorescent Flash Glasses

Fluorescent Flash Cover

Altantic Tech Ornament

Altantic Tech Helmet

Altantic Tech Plane

Edited by Atul S