How to download BGMI 1.9 update on 18 March: Step-by-step guide for beginners

BGMI has seen an incredible rise in popularity in the last few months, with millions of players downloading and playing the battle royale title. With new players joining in every day, the game has become more competitive than ever before.

The developers bring in new updates at periodic intervals to provide a better gaming experience for players. These updates are often the cause of great hype amongst fans of the game.

The new 1.9 update in the game is the second major update of 2022 and will be rolled out to Android and iOS users starting today. Since the update will attract many new players, it becomes important for them to know how to download the game safely. This article will help players take the first steps in Battlegrounds Mobile India without any problems.

Download process for BGMI 1.9 update on both Android and iOS devices

Krafton has urged players to check whether they have adequate free storage space and make sure that they are connected to a Wifi network or have the required data available for the update to download without any hindrances. Players must also inform their in-game friends to download the latest update as players using different versions cannot play together.

For Android

Android users can use the step-by-step guide to download and enjoy playing the new 1.9 update. Here's a look at the steps.

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Click on the Install option to initiate the download procedure.

Step 3: Once the installation procedure is finished, open the game and allow storage and mic permissions.

Step 4: Log in to BGMI using a Twitter, Google Play, or Facebook account.

Step 5: Create an ID, avatar, and enjoy playing the game

For iOS

Here's a look at the step-by-step installation guide for BGMI on iOS devices.

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store and search for the game.

Step 2: Click on the Download option. This will initiate the installation procedure.

Step 3: Once the installation is finished, allow storage and mic permissions.

Step 4: Log in to the updated 1.9 version of the game using a Google Play, Twitter, or Facebook account.

Step 5: Create an ID, avatar, and enjoy playing the game.

Note: Players must avoid downloading the game using any third-party application as it can harm their accounts.

