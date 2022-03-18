BGMI 1.9 update: Expected APK file size, features, and more

The hype regarding the periodic updates in BGMI is massive amongst fans and players in the Indian gaming community. These updates bring in new features, events, items, and modes, as well as fixes glitches and bugs to provide an improved Battle Royale experience to the users.

According to an Instagram post made by the developers on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Instagram handle, the release date for the upcoming 1.9 update is set for tomorrow (March 18).

Gamers playing the game on Android and iOS devices will see the update on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store respectively.

Download size and new features in the new 1.9 update in BGMI

The total download size for for the APK + OBB file is set at 708 MB. However, the download size is variable for iOS devices. Players are urged by the developers to keep enough free space on their devices to download the game without any storage problems.

The new update also has several upcoming new features that will refresh and enhance the player's gaming experience considerably. Here's a look at the major additions in the 1.9 update:

1) Sky Islands

The new Holi Dhamaka Mode will witness the re-introduction of the Rising Temple and Winter Castle in the form of Sky Islands. These flying islands are expected to be hot-drops as players will drop into the islands to get hold of loot, kills, and the colored balls which will help them summon supplies later on in the matches.

2) New Cheer Park

A new Cheer Park has been introduced in the new update. The new Cheer Park is bigger in dimension and contains a new Shooting Range and a race track. BGMI players can challenge their friends to a friendly race.

3) Vibrant Plaza and Camp

Vibrant Plaza and Camp contain interactive machines that help players get loot. Moreover, these special locations contain a new vehicle, Bicycle, that one can carry and ride to rotate into the safe zone.

4) Other features

New Army Bases have been added across vicinities on the themed Erangel map. These bases will enable players to scan nearby vehicles. On the other hand, the Sosnovka bridge has been revamped and given an entirely new look. Furthermore, changes have been made to the Aftermath Livik map and the Arena mode.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul