40 best names for BGMI with stylish symbols and fonts

Most BGMI players want a cool and stylish name to make them look unique. Hence, many of them often change their IGNs by using Rename Cards for this sole purpose. Another reason for this trend is the popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile players.

Generally, gamers get these inspirations from the stylish names of famous players and want to create a similar name for themselves. They can do so by inserting special symbols and using different fonts by browsing sites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com for the same purpose.

IGNs in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India): What are some cool names with stylish fonts and symbols

1) L3gend♧¤☆

2)『ƬƦΘレ乇メ』

3) ꧁༒☬☠κɪɴɢ☠☬༒꧂

4) ༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻

5) N Ꭼ X T★L Ꭼ V Ꭼ L

6) ⸙͎۪۫⊰ミʞɔɐlᙠ𝓛ⓘ𝓰𝓱𝓽彡༄ ‧₊˚

7) ☯ℙ么ℕⅅ么☯

8) ×͜× 𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 ×͜×

9) 〲Gᴏʟᴅ乂Sᴛᴀʀ࿐

10) Xx-D€ΛDSH¤T-xX

11) ✴₫₳ngεr✴

12) PS¥CH¤༒KI[[€R

13) ♥Ķøöķįębəàř♥

14) ༻D∆rk『K¶ñg༒

15) ªᴬᵏ₄₇戀•ᴀssᴀsɪɴ•戀ª

16) \_{_}_/cR@z¥Kí!!3Rªß

17) ß•€•∆•S•†

18) ★彡SKÚLL☠️CrúẞHéR

19) ĜΘĐϜѦŦħҿʀ

20) קħǾ६ℵĭẌᴵᴬᴹ

21) ㊜ħɏᵽɇɍ㊜

22) ⚠ᗪєάŤħ ⚠

23) 丂几ĺ尸乇尺▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一

24) ๖ۣۜDͥËSͣTͫĺƝϔ☭

25) Göđžîĺľą

26) ☆♧ĶĮŁŁ☠ËŅËMÝ♧☆

27) BøŤ☆Ķîļłëř

28) ?☆《ĐƏÃĎĶÎŁĽĔŘ》☆¿

29) ✔♠Há👑Ķé👑Ř♠✔

30) ⊰ŠԩąƉŏώ⊱

31) 🌪₮ØɌ₦₳ƉØ🌪

32) ƉɆ⩔ƗⱠ

33) ࿐♨ᴿᴱᴰ᭄Ɖᴇvɪʟ࿐

34) 💀🔥Ɖ₳₦₲ɆɌØɄ$🔥💀

35) ✰ꝈƐƓƐហᎠȺའįටϚ✰

36) ƎƊƓƎƧǶȮƬツ

37) ༄ཊɓugร ɓuɳɳyᵈᵃʳᵏཏ࿐

38) 〷☠☈ΔρTο☈☠〷

39) cRÆzÿ Tøxïč

40) รƭɾαωɓεɾɾყɠเɾℓ༡

Apart from these 40 names, players can tweak their IGNs according to their clan names with different symbols and fonts. They can visit fancytexttool.com, which has an abundance of such items.

How to change the name in BGMI

A Rename Card in BGMI with the ID icon

Gamers can change their names in BGMI using a Rename Card, which they can acquire from the in-game store for 180 UC. They can also claim a free Rename Card through Level 10 of the Progress missions.

If users have already claimed the free Rename Card, they have to pay for it. However, they can use various methods like GPT sites, apps, Google Opinion Rewards, etc., to claim free UC and buy the in-game card.

Step 1. Players can use a Rename Card in BGMI by opening the inventory and locating it.

Step 2. They can click on the card to use it once.

Step 3. Once gamers have selected the use button, they will have to paste the stylish name they have copied.

Step 4. The game will update the new name as soon as they confirm the change.

