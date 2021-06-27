5 best airdrop guns in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, provides various weapons for players across different modes. In a shooter video game like BGMI, weapons make a big difference in the result of a match. It is crucial to choose a decent weapon in-game.

There are two ways to grab a gun in Battle Royale matches, either through the ground spawns and dead bodies or a care package. In BGMI care packages, popularly known as airdrops, guarantee a rare and deadly weapon. So, players need to watch out for the airdrops.

Deadliest airdrop guns in BGMI

Players must keep an eye on surroundings before looting an airdrop (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In BGMI, players can either summon an airdrop through a flare gun or wait for the in-game spawned care package. In either case, players need to be cautious of their surroundings. Each airdrop provides players with items like a level three helmet, a level three vest, medical equipment, a random rare gun and sometimes a ghillie suit.

While all other items can be counted as a secondary part of the gameplay strategy, it is the weapons that are more important. It is essential to pick an airdrop gun according to one's skill set. Here's the list of the best guns from airdrops in BGMI, which players can choose :

5) MK14 EBR

MK14 EBR through an airdrop spawn (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

This airdrop DMR is an absolute beast but demands skill due to high recoil. MK14 EBR is not a suitable gun for beginners, so new gamers should avoid it.

However, after grinding hard in the training lobby, players can get used to the recoil pattern of this deadly DMR. MK14 EBR has a brilliant damage rating and can equip an 8x scope.

4) AUG A3

AUG A3 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

AUG A3 is the most stable airdrop gun in terms of recoil. The lesser recoil and higher fire rate make this gun a better option than MK14 for beginners. This AR is also effective over mid-range fights with 4x scope.

However, AUG is positioned last among airdrops spawns because of the damage rating.

#3) AWM

AWM (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

AWM can be called the queen of Snipers in BGMI, and deservedly so. Players can use the airdrop-exclusive Sniper Rifle to knock out an enemy with a level three helmet and a Level three vest. Even beginners can use this weapon over long-range fights.

However, in BGMI Snipers, different factors like aiming, taking cover, hit flinch recovery and movement can affect the results. So AWM may prove to be ineffective in close-range combat.

2) Groza

Groza (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Groza is the deadliest Assault Rifle in BGMI at the moment, and the reason behind its success is the high fire rate and best damage among ARs. Due to its stats, Groza can be called an upgraded AKM.

The only thing that goes against this weapon is its recoil. Gamers can get used to the gun's recoil pattern after some practice.

1) M249

M249 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The best weapon in BGMI that provides the best magazine capacity. M249 has decent damage, a reasonable firing rate and comparatively lesser recoil. Players can use this gun to finish off whole squads in one go.

M249 is a decent weapon for mid-range fights and can prove dangerous for faraway enemies. This is the best airdrop weapon, and players should keep an eye on this gun.

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

