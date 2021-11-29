5 best assaulters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports has grown in stature greatly since the game was released in July 2021. With Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021 set to be BGMI's first-ever official tournament, a number of teams and pro players are expected to showcase their mettle and stake a claim to being the best in the scene.

It is without a doubt that the BGMI esports scene is still growing, but India has been blessed with many great players who are bent on making a name for themselves, their teams, and their country.

Who are the 5 best assaulters in the esports scene of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Jonathan Jude Amaral

Jonathan is reportedly India's finest esports player and assaulter. Jonathan is known for his accuracy and consistency that has given him a godly status. Still sticking to a two thumb gameplay, Jonathan has shown that a player's skillset matters over the number of fingers used to play BGMI.

Currently, with GodLike Esports, Jonathan has impressed lovers of the game worldwide with insane assaulting skills. His sprays and close-range gunfights, along with his jiggling movements, set him to be nearly unbeatable.

2) Tanmay "Scout" Singh

Scout is probably the most popular assaulter in BGMI esports. He burst onto the scene in 2018 with his jaw-dropping AKM spray paired with a 4x, and has silenced his critics every time with his in-game skills.

A subscriber base of more than 4.2 million on YouTube is a result of his hard work and sheer determination. Scout is an all-rounder, playing for Team X Spark. However, his assaulting exploits have been seen in global tournaments.

3) Raj "Snax" Varma

Snax got famous due to his 'Tips and Tricks' videos, and then BGMI got a taste of his beastly assaulting skills. Despite him being called the "DP28 King," Snax's assaulting skills can never be overlooked. His laser-like M416 sprays are hard for enemies to evade.

After a long stint with Team IND, Snax joined Velocity Gaming after Team IND got disbanded. Snax's assaulting power was, is, and will be a joy to watch in BGMI esports tournaments.

4) Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar

Neyoo is another powerhouse when it comes to assaulting in BGMI Esports. He has won several tournaments along with his team GodLike Esports. His assaulting skills are often overshadowed by that of Jonathan, but his beastly sprays are among the very best in the BGMI esports community.

5) Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh

Punkk is an assaulter to look out for in BGIS 2021 and upcoming tournaments. He turned many heads in the BGMI esports community this year. His close-range assaulting skills, as well as long-range sprays, have made him a beast with Assault Rifles.

Currently playing with Team XO, Punkk's assaulting has proved to get better every day. His grind and his aim are only compared to the likes of Jonathan and Scout.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by R. Elahi