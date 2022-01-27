5 best BGMI drop locations to get good loot with less fight in Miramar

BGMI's global version, PUBG Mobile, introduced Miramar as the second map after Erangel. The desert map contains several locations that are popular among players and entertains many visitors in the initial stages of the classic Battle Royale mode matches.

However, there are different locations on the map which hardly see any players dropping into the area, despite the great loot present in the locations. In order to avoid early exits and to gather great loot, BGMI players must land in these alternative drop locations.

5 BGMI drop locations in Miramar like El Azahar that contain good loot and witness fewer drop fights

1) El Azahar

The city of El Azahar is situated on the eastern side of Miramar. Most players avoid dropping into the city as they assume that the loot in the city has decreased since the introduction of Miramar 2.0. However, rejecting all the myths, El Azahar contains decent loot for a couple of squads.

2) Campo Militar

Campo Militar is known for its rich loot. Players on landing in this area can easily get hold of Level 3 loot. However, the plane path mostly favors the center of the map, making the area tough to reach as it is situated on the northeastern corner of the map.

And yet, in several matches, players can easily get good loot and make it to the zone in time. This will reduce competition and ensure they have good loot before getting into gunfights.

3) Ruins

Ruins was added to the map of Miramar in its 2.0 version. The city is situated at the extreme northwestern edge of the map. BGMI players tend to avoid dropping into the city, despite the great loot that the area contains, as it becomes hard for them to rotate into the safe zone.

4) Puerto Paraiso

Puerto Paraiso is located in the southeastern corner of the map. The city acts as a drop location for several BGMI esports teams, but falls out of favor for classic players due to its geography. The city contains good loot and can be a great drop location to gather initial loot and then proceed further into the matches.

5) Minas Generales

Minas Generales, unlike other mentioned locations, is situated almost centrally on the map. The vicinity contains decent loot as well. However, its uneven terrain and unfinished structures make the place congested and unpopular among players and therefore witness fewer fights in the initial stages of the matches.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

