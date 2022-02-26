5 best BGMI drop locations in Jujutsu Kaisen mode to find Cursed Object Crates

BGMI has become one of India's most downloaded and played mobile games. With an ever-growing player base, the developers, Krafton Inc., have introduced several new modes, themes, and events to add to the quality of the Battle Royale experience derived by the users.

In the latest February update, Battlegrounds Mobile India brought in the new themed mode available on the ranked classic mode maps of Erangel and Livik. The new mode celebrates the game's collaboration with the popular Japanese manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen."

Millions of players have already played the mode, while many are yet to experience it. The new mode has added several features, but the craze for Cursed Object Crates is unmatchable.

This has elevated the importance of choosing an area on the map to help players collect these crates and complete missions.

Best drop locations in BGMI's new Jujutsu Kaisen mode that contains Cursed Object Crates

1) Prison in Erangel

The Cursed Object Crate present in Prison on Erangel has revived the location's popularity amongst players. They can climb to the main Prison building's rooftop and obtain the crate to get great loot which they can use for the rest of the match.

2) Holdhus in Livik

Holdhus is located in the southwestern corner of the map. Many players drop into the auditorium to get hold of the loot present in the sole Cursed Object Crate situated in the area.

3) School in Erangel

School is a hot drop in BGMI, and its popularity has increased in the new mode due to the presence of a Cursed Object Crate in the swimming pool area, situated in the side building on the premises.

4) Midstein in Livik

Located almost centrally, Midstein is reportedly the most popular drop-location on the Livik map. The majority of the lobby drops into the area to indulge in drop fights and gather the great loot available in the area.

The Cursed Object Crate is present on the rooftop of the main building present in the locality.

5) Yasnaya Polyana in Erangel

Yasnaya Polyana is located on the northeastern side of the Erangel map. The Cursed Object Crate can be found at the top of the city's church. They can climb to the church's top using the stairs adjacent to the building.

