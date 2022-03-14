5 best BGMI emotes for new players (updated)

BGMI is an action-packed battle royale title explicitly launched for Indian audiences to fill the void left by PUBG Mobile's ban. Krafton retained almost all features that made the latter wildly popular in India. Battlegrounds Mobile offers an immersive battlefield experience across several modes.

Like features, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant also boasts the same in-game content as the global version that includes maps and guns and constitutes skins and other collectibles. BGMI's Royale Pass brings new items that vary from cards outfits to skins and emotes.

Players don't get many opportunities to grab emotes in BGMI, so they shouldn't miss any chance to unlock them.

Top five emotes for newbies in BGMI (March 2022)

The Jujutsu Kaisen-themed BR mode (Image via Krafton)

Players should note that four of the following five emotes are available in the event named "Jujutsu Discovery." The special event marks the collaboration between Jujutsu Kaisen and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gamers need to grind hard in specific themed modes to earn exploration points regularly. These points will temporarily help them gain the emotes and other rewards, which users can obtain permanently using UC.

Here are the five best emotes that newbies can acquire in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Show Off

The Show Off emote (Image via Krafton)

Available via Royale Pass

Players can acquire the Show Off emote from the ongoing RP by grinding hard and reaching tier 15. It is free-of-cost and doesn't require them to spend any UC. Therefore, the Show Off emote is also suitable for f2p users.

2) Nobara Kugisaki - Enlighten Me

The "Nobara Kugisaki - Enlighten Me" emote (Image via Krafton)

Available via Jujutsu Discovery

Based on character: Nobara Kugisaki

The animation features the character clicking their fingers while throwing some tantrums. Available at the fourth level, the 'Enlighten Me' emote is the only permanent emote that can be acquired by grinding.

3) Satoru Gojo - Warming Up

The "Satoru Gojo - Warming Up" emote (Image via Krafton)

Available via Jujutsu Discovery

Based on character: Satoru Gojo

This emote showcases the in-game character doing some stretching while bending over. It is available at level six of the event, and gamers can acquire it temporarily by playing the Jujutsu Kaisen-themed mode.

4) Megumi Fushiguro - Cursed Technique

The "Megumi Fushiguro - Cursed Technique" emote (Image via Krafton)

Available via Jujutsu Discovery

Based on character: Megumi Fushiguro

The Level 22 emote features Megumi Fushiguro's Cursed Technique, which showcases an impressive diagonal backflip with a superhero-like landing. Players will need to spend UC after they have acquired the temporary emote.

5) Yuji Itadori - Cursed Technique

The "Yuji Itadori - Cursed Technique" emote (Image via Krafton)

Available via Jujutsu Discovery

Showcasing the Cursed Technique of Jujutsu Kaisen's main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, 'Yuji Itadori - Cursed Technique' is the most impressive BGMI emote on this list, available at the 28th level of the event. The animation boasts some remarkable martial art kicks.

Note: The following is not written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

