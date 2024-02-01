5 best BGMI guns for close-range combat

Close-quarter warfare in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a high-stakes game where success can be decided in a split second by having the appropriate weapons and strategy. In such battles, players will want weapons that are effective and quick because there are intense encounters at every corner.

This article lists five weapons that are well-known for their superiority in close-range combat. These options can give players the advantage they need to maneuver through the mayhem of battle.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best guns to use for close-range combat in BGMI?

1) MG3 Machine Gun

The MG3 is an extremely potent weapon in close-range BGMI battles, with a constant rate of fire and catastrophic damage output. With its fiercely powerful 7.62mm bullets, this LMG (Light Machine Gun) can easily slice through opponents.

The MG3's main advantage is that it can suppress foes and maintain area control with continuous fire, which makes it perfect for securing positions or chasing out opponents in tight spaces. While its recoil can be frightening, adept players can use its unmatched power to swiftly destroy enemies and win the battle.

2) Groza

Due to its adaptability and lethal close-range performance, the Groza has gained a lot of popularity. The 7.62mm assault rifle is a formidable weapon in confined areas with a lightning-fast rate of fire and devastating damage. Its small size and quick handling let players engage targets quickly and accurately.

The Groza becomes even more lethal when equipped with additions like Suppressor and Extended Quickdraw Mag, which improve control and firepower in close-quarter battles.

3) AKM

The AKM is a well-liked option for close-range combat because of its unwavering strength and dependability. The weapon's 7.62mm bullets do a ton of damage and guarantee swift destruction. When used by skilled marksmen, its controlled recoil and moderate rate of fire enable pinpoint precision, making it extremely lethal.

The AKM is well-positioned to rule close-range combat in BGMI thanks to its combination of force and accuracy, whether it's clearing buildings or taking part in intense firefights.

4) M762

The M762 in BGMI is known as a high-caliber assault rifle capable of unleashing unprecedented force in close-range combat. It has 7.62mm bullets and powerful damage output, allowing it to quickly destroy adversaries. Its manageable recoil and moderate rate of fire make it excellent for attacking targets in fast-paced battles, assuring accuracy and lethality even during the most intense firefights.

With accessories such as the Vertical Grip and Compensator, the M762 becomes a versatile weapon, providing more stability and control for dominating close-range battles.

5) UMP45

The UMP45 is a trustworthy submachine gun with a reputation for versatility and skill in close-quarter fighting in BGMI. With its .45 ACP chamber, the weapon deals a lot of damage with very little recoil, allowing for accurate rounds at close range. Due to its moderate rate of fire, which combines control and lethality, it is perfect for aggressive playstyles.

The UMP45 is the best weapon for controlling close-range combat in BGMI because of its dependability and user-friendliness.

The top choices for controlling close-quarter battles are the MG3 Machine Gun, Groza, AKM, M762, and UMP45. Each weapon offers unique advantages in terms of strength, accuracy, and adaptability. Players can emerge victorious on the battlefield by comprehending the advantages and limitations of these weapons and honing their use in close quarters.

Ultimately, choosing the right weapons is essential to becoming proficient in quick-paced, close-range combat.