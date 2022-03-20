5 best BGMI loot locations to land safely for rank push (March 2022)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly referred to as BGMI, is home to several classic maps like Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. One of the most crucial factors to consider when participating in matches is the locations players drop onto.

Many players are driven to progress their ranks in the battle royale title and climb the leader board. This, in turn, leads them to seek out the best dropping spots where they may land safely, collect valuable loot, and remain secure.

Note: The choice of landing spots can differ from player to player, and the locations listed below depict the writer's personal opinion.

Top 5 loot locations to get good loot and push rank in BGMI (March 2022)

1) Kampong (Sanhok)

While playing Sanhok in BGMI, it is advised that players dive onto Kampong, which is one of the safest places to find a significant quantity of loot. Additionally, there will hardly be any enemies.

As a result, individuals seeking to advance in their ranks can surely pick this spot in the corresponding map.

2) Vihar (VIkendi)

Vihar comes in at number two on this list, and if people love Vikendi, they should consider visiting this particular spot. Many users overlook this within the game since it is commonly found away from the plane's trajectory.

Nonetheless, the location offers a substantial number of supplies, which will be sufficient for their complete team.

3) Lipovka (Erangel)

Lipovka is an excellent location to choose from in BGMI's classic Erangel map, which is well-liked by the majority of players. It can be found on the eastern side of the map, and those who love passive gameplay will find it ideal.

Later, after acquiring enough items, players can rotate by the zone creation.

4) Impala (Miramar)

In the Miramar map of BGMI, Impala is a fantastic place to obtain good loot, and it is also pretty safe in the early stages of a match. The location can be found on the right side of La Bendita.

However, gamers will still have to stay vigilant of their surroundings as they could find some opponents.

5) Mylta Power (Erangel)

Mylta Power takes up the last slot. It is another great alternative for those who want to enjoy the Erangel map in the battle royale title.

Several warehouses are located across this location, and the same can undoubtedly provide a considerable range of supplies to players, including guns, ammo, etc.

Edited by Srijan Sen