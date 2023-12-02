5 best BGMI tips to play like a pro (December 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is still a favorite among mobile gamers because of its intense and thrilling battle royale gameplay. You need to have a tactical advantage over your rivals to win this game.

With these five essential pointers, you will be able to play BGMI like an expert and dominate the virtual battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to become a pro player in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Master your drop and landing

The drop is an important part of a successful BGMI match, and choosing the correct location can establish the tone for the entire game. Aim for loot-rich areas, but keep the flight path and distance from the play zone in mind.

Dropping early can help you swiftly outfit up, but you may have to power through early skirmishes. Dropping late may provide a quieter start, but it can also leave you unable to find good equipment. As a result, it's important to find a balance between the two.

It is also critical to refine your landing technique. Aim for a point near your chosen loot area, and change your trajectory as you approach the ground to land exactly where you want. This quick landing can give you a head start when it comes to collecting weapons and gear, placing you ahead of your opponents in the early phases.

2) Master the art of combat

You'll need to master the subtleties of fighting to become a BGMI pro. This requires more than just having good aim. Understanding the various weapon types, recoil patterns, and damage output is critical. You should experiment with different weapons in various circumstances to figure out your best loadout.

During a firefight, use cover carefully. Instead of running in the open, use terrain, buildings, and other cover to move around strategically. This protects you from hostile fire while also giving you time to think about your next move. In battle settings, quick decision-making might be the difference between success and failure.

3) Optimize your settings

Professional gamers pay close attention to their in-game settings. Sensitivity, graphical settings, and button arrangement are all crucial factors.

You should experiment with different sensitivity levels to see what works best for you. A lower sensitivity provides for more accurate aiming, while a higher sensitivity allows for faster turns. Finding the appropriate balance is essential for obtaining maximum control.

Modify your graphics settings to ensure seamless gameplay without sacrificing visual clarity. Lower graphical settings are generally preferred by professional players to decrease distractions and improve focus. Customizing the arrangement of your buttons is also important for quick and efficient input. Make sure your controls match your playstyle to give you an advantage in critical circumstances.

4) Map awareness and positioning in BGMI

Understanding the map and remaining aware of your surroundings are pro-level BGMI skills. Learning about popular drop points, loot hotspots, and strategic positions enables you to plan your actions, anticipate opponent locations, and efficiently negotiate the terrain.

Keep an eye on the diminishing play zone and adjust your rotations accordingly. Being caught outside the safe zone might be lethal, so stay ahead of the circle and properly position yourself for impending engagements. Use high ground to your advantage, and keep an eye on the minimap to keep track of enemy movements.

5) Communication and team play

BGMI is about more than just individual ability; efficient communication and teamwork are essential, especially in squad competitions. To communicate with your team, use voice chat or the in-game communication tools. Discuss plans and provide frequent updates on your status as you share information about opponent locations.

You should also assign positions to your squad members based on their strengths. Having a defined sniper, support, and assault role can improve the overall efficacy of your team. To develop coordination, practice movement synchronization, and team drills.

Whether you're a lone wolf or part of a squad, implementing these tips can give you a competitive edge in the dynamic world of BGMI as of December 2023.