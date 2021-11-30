5 best games like BGMI with fewer lags and glitches

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was recently crowned as the Google Play Store's most played game in 2021 in India. This shows the game's popularity in the country.

While the Esports community has flourished, many users playing on low-end devices face lags even nowadays. Therefore, some games with fewer lags have become alternatives to BGMI.

Which are the 5 best mobile games like BGMI with fewer lags and glitches?

1) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall-The RoyaleCombat is developed by an Indian Company, XSQUADS Tech., and has gradually risen in popularity, having a fan base of its own.

Since BGMI has many lags compared to ScarFall, many users have switched over to this game. Users may get an almost similar gaming experience to BGMI while playing ScarFall.

2) Battlelands Royale

Developed by FuturePlay, Battlelands Royale has become a great alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India due to the minimum lags and glitches experienced by users in the game. Although the Battle Royale experience may not be as great as BGMI, Battlelands can prove to be addictive and hassle-free.

Battlelands Royale has plenty of adorable characters popular among teenagers who enjoy playing multiplayer mode with friends.

3) Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Lags are frequent on low-end devices while playing games, ruining the experience of the users. Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is mainly developed to be played without lags or glitches on low-end devices. Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground could prove to be a great alternative to BGMI.

The game is easy to play and is quite similar to BGMI as the game is renowned for being the cartoonish version of the latter.

4) AWP Mode: Online Sniper Action

AWP Mode: Online Sniper Action is developed by Azur Interactive Games Ltd., and as its name suggests, the game is made for sniper lovers. Since BGMI can often be laggy or choppy, sniping can become problematic.

AWP Mode has fewer lags in comparison, and with ranking up, the gameplay can become harder with stronger opponents to play against.

5) Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

With a 4.4 star rating on the Google Play Store, Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS has been a great alternative to BGMI. This game is fun to play with over seven combat modes, 50 different weapons, and 14 different maps to choose from. However, the best feature of this game is that it barely lags.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha