5 best landing spots in BGMI for a safe rank push

Pushing rank and climbing up to the top of the leaderboard is a common goal for many Battlegrounds Mobile India players.

BGMI's new season started a few weeks ago and players are already grinding to climb to the top of the leaderboard. However, every player has a different style of gameplay. Some love to engage in early fights whereas others prefer to avoid the early skirmish entirely.

In this article, players will find some landing spots where they can get a decent loot as well as avoid fights in the early stages of the match.

Places to land in BGMI for safe rank push:

For a safe rank push in BGMI, a player needs a decent amount of loot along with survival skills. However, they should always be ready for gun-fights as well.

Here are the places to land for a safe rank push:

Quarry (Erangle):

For the map of Erangle, Quarry is always a safe spot for landing. Players will be able to get a decent amount of loot which will help them in the later stages of the match. Moreover, they will hardly encounter any opponents in the early stages of the match here.

Impala (Miramar):

If a player prefers to push their rank through Miramar maps then Impala is one of the best locations to land. With a high amount of loot, players will be ready for fights in the later stages of the match.

Impala (Miramar) (Image via Zilliongamer)

Kampong (Sanhok):

The Sanhok map is always known for its intense fighting as it is one of the smallest maps in the game. It is very tough to find a safe location to land on this map. However, Kampong is one of those areas where players can expect a lesser amount of enemies in the early stages of the game.

Kampong (Sanhok) (Image via Zilliongamer)

El Azahar (Miramar)

Another place to land safely is at El Azahar on the Miramar map, where players get a decent amount of loot. As the location is situated towards the center of the map, it is also easier for zone rotations.

El Azahar (Miramar) (Image via Zilliongamer)

Water Town (Erangle):

Water Town is another safe area on the map of Erangle. Players will hardly find any enemies in this area during the early stages of the game. They can complete their loot peacefully and prepare for fights in the later stages.

Water Town (Erangle) (Image via Zilliongamer)

These are some of the areas where players can safely land while pushing their rank.

Edited by Siddharth Satish