5 best-looking upgradable gun skins in BGMI (February 2022)

The developers of BGMI have introduced several gun skins in the game through lucky spins, the in-game shop, and crates. However, amongst the various skins available in the game, the craze for upgradable gun skins is unmatched. This is mainly due to their rarity, features, and the aesthetic they provide. Players often spend thousands of UC to obtain these skins.

What are some stunning upgradable gun skins available in BGMI as of February 2022?

1) Snowcapped Berg SKS

The new SKS gun skin - Snowcapped Berg SKS is reportedly the best-looking skin for the gun. It was introduced to Battlegrounds Mobile India through a lucky spin a few weeks ago. The splashes of blue and gold give the skin a vibrant look reminiscent of the hexcrystals present in the Mirror World mode.

2) Glided Jade Dragon DP-28

The Glided Jade Dragon DP-28 was introduced in a lucky spin last year in BGMI. Many pro players and YouTubers were seen spending thousands of UCs to get their hands on the skin. Each upgrade to the gun skin adds new features, and the final form of the skin has the stock of the gun looking like a dragon's tail.

3) Ryumen Sukuna Groza

The Ryumen Sukuna Groza is reportedly the best-looking skin of the Groza that has appeared in the game so far. It was introduced in the February update along with the Jujutsu Kaisen mode. The final form of the upgradable gun skin features a glowing red eye which adds to the fiery nature of the skin.

4) Deadly Precision M762

The Deadly Precision M762 is the latest upgradable skin of the Beryl M762 in BGMI. Upgradable to Level 7, the final form of the skin is tinged in gold, black, and neon green, which gives it a royal look.

5) Codebreaker AKM

The Codebreaker AKM is another gun skin available in the game that sports a regal vibe. The skin is upgradable to Level 7 and was the first upgradable AR skin to be introduced to the game in 2022. The skin is designed in such a way that it looks like golden embroidery has been carved into the gun.

