5 best multiplayer games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) for Android

BGMI is now available for Android users to install and play. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile has received an overwhelming response from fans since Early Access came out.

However, iOS users are still awaiting Battlegrounds Mobile India. For these fans, as well as Android users, there are other battle royale/multiplayer games resembling BGMI available for download.

Top multiplayer games on Google Play Store that resemble BGMI

1) COD Mobile

COD Mobile will surely make Call of Duty fans nostalgic. The smooth gameplay and stunning graphics make it evident that the creators have put in lots of effort to make this game flawless.

This title lives up to its rich legacy. The game features a 100-player Battle Royale mode, a 5v5 TDM, and rapid sniper battles. With maps from Modern Warfare and Black Ops, this is a game that COD fans wouldn't want to miss out on.

Download it here

2) Garena Free Fire

Undoubtedly, Free Fire is one of the best BR games out there. Players who prefer shorter, quicker, and more intense matches should try this title, which takes up about 700 MB.

The game has a 50-player BR mode along with the popular 4v4 Clash Squad mode. The graphics, characters, pets, and a massive array of weapons make it an excellent choice for devices with lower RAM.

Download it here

3) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike Online is another popular multiplayer game that resembles BGMI. This FPS survival shooter boasts five popular modes, including Deathmatch, TDM, and even Plant The Bomb Battle.

The game is loaded with over 50 weapons and other items. For the multiplayer battles, it has 14 maps.

Download it here

4) OVERDOX

A Battle Royale game, but with melee weapons and anime characters, is what Overdox looks like. It is an interesting mix of MOBA, BR, and RPG elements. Players hunt for weapons in a shrinking play zone and fight for survival. Unlike BGMI, they engage in close-range melee combat.

The game boasts over 100 melee weapons. Aside from the normal mode, it has a Royal Rumble, Friendly Battle, and a Challenge mode.

Download it here

5) N.O.V.A Legacy

N.O.V.A., the popular game franchise by Gameloft, now has an 8-player Battle Royale. For the TDM mode, two 4v4 teams go against each other.

This FPS shooter has stunning graphics, a sci-fi backdrop, and futuristic weapons. The Marine's outfits and weapons can also be customized. The N.O.V.A. Legacy can also be played offline, making it one of the best multiplayer titles under 100MB.

Download it here

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

