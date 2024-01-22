5 best ways to deal with snakes in BGMI

Navigating in battlegrounds in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) calls for both fast reflexes and a calculated approach, particularly when facing sly opponents that are prone, aka "snakes." Increased awareness, deft mobility, inventive grenade item use, clear communication, and patience are all necessary for success in this fast-paced gaming environment.

This article delves into the five most effective strategies to combat and defeat the threat posed by snakes in BGMI.

Map awareness and strategically using grenades are some of the ways to counter snakes in BGMI

1) Stay aware of your surroundings and listen carefully for sounds

One of the most important aspects of dealing with snakes in BGMI is constant vigilance and good observation. Always watch your surroundings, particularly in grassy regions and prone terrain. Snakes are likely to lurk in such areas, waiting for the ideal opportunity to attack.

Use the game's auditory clues, such as footsteps and gunfire, to determine likely snake locations. Use headphones to improve your hearing experience and detect even the slightest motions.

Additionally, use the minimap to track the safe zone in the BGMI match and predict other players' movements. Familiarize yourself with known snake spots and patterns, and use caution when approaching suspect locations. You should also regularly monitor your surroundings while moving to avoid being attacked by snakes lying in wait.

2) Strategic movement is key

When traversing the game environment, move around strategically to reduce your chances of encountering snakes. For instance, you should avoid running in a straight line for long periods, as this makes you an easy target. Snakes will likely struggle to set up shots accurately if you zigzag or change directions unexpectedly.

When using cover in open areas, it's important to do so intelligently, and you need to transition from one cover spot to another every now and then. This way, you reduce your chances of being caught off guard by any snakes lurking in the grass. Make use of natural terrain features and structures to disrupt the line of sight and cause confusion for possible enemies.

3) Use grenades in BGMI

Frag grenades and molotov cocktails are valuable tools for flushing out hidden enemies. Toss these items into suspected snake locations to force them into the open or disrupt their hiding spots. Additionally, use smoke grenades in BGMI to obscure vision and provide cover while you reposition or advance toward snake-infested areas.

You can even try throwing stun grenades at random locations to gain a competitive edge over snakes.

4) Communicate with your teammates

In squad-based gameplay, efficient communication is critical when dealing with snakes. Maintain clear and concise communication with your teammates to provide information about potential risks and coordinate your responses. Use voice chat or in-game texting to share information about adversary positions, especially if you see a snake attempting an ambush.

Assign duties among the squad, assigning certain soldiers to cover different angles and monitor for snakes. Coordinated movement and shared awareness greatly improve your squad's ability to successfully cross snake-infested terrain.

5) Adjust your playstyle and be patient

You need to be adaptable when dealing with snakes. Prepare to adjust your playstyle in response to changing circumstances. If you fear a snake is nearby, proceed cautiously, reduce your pace, and thoroughly check the area. Rushing into an area blindly may result in an unexpected confrontation.

Patience is equally crucial as snakes frequently wait for the optimal opportunity to strike, aiming to catch their opponents by surprise. By remaining patient, you can outwit snakes and turn things in your favor.

By integrating these elements into your gameplay, you can minimize the threat posed by snakes and increase your chances of emerging victorious in encounters. Keep refining your skills and strategies, and you'll find yourself consistently outplaying snakes in BGMI.