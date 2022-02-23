5 BGMI locations to find Cursed Object Crates in Livik

The latest February update in BGMI has brought in a new theme mode on Erangel and Livik to celebrate the game's collaboration with the popular Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

The mode has introduced several new items and features like Cursed Object Crates and Cursed Corpse Grenades to elevate the players' BR experience. However, the craze for Cursed Object Crates is unmatchable as players flock to them to open and collect the loot obtained from them.

Since people already know many locations in Erangel, it becomes necessary that they are made aware of the location of the crates on Livik.

Where can BGMI players find the Cursed Object Crates in Livik?

1) Midstein

Midstein is reportedly the most popular drop-location on the Livik map. Almost one-third of the entire lobby drops into the area to engage in drop fights and gather the great loot available in the area.

The Cursed Object Crate is present on the right side of the rooftop of the main building present in the locality.

2) Blomster

Blomster is located on the western side of the Livik map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players searching the Cursed Object Crate can head over to the petrol pump and find the crate lying on the ground just beside the barricade.

3) Power Plant

Power Plant is known for being a hot-drop in Livik. Players drop into the area as it is located almost centrally on the map and mostly stays in an initial couple of safe zones.

However, the area's popularity has increased a lot due to the presence of a Cursed Object Crate in the area. It is located on the rooftop of a small compound and can be climbed easily with the help of boxes fixed on the sides of the building.

4) Holdhus

Holdhus is situated in the southwestern corner of the map. Although it was losing its popularity as a drop location in BGMI, the new mode has largely revived it. Players drop into the auditorium to get hold of the only Cursed Object Crate present in the vicinity.

5) Lumber Yard

The sole Cursed Object Crate present in between the logs of stacked wood has become the source of attraction in Lumber Yard in the new Jujutsu Kaisen mode.

Note: The list in this article is in no particular order.

