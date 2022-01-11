5 BGMI tips for surviving longer in ranked matches for more points

BGMI, the exclusive Indian version of Krafton's famous title, PUBG Mobile, has gained immense popularity over the last few months.

Being a battle royale game, the central theme of Battlegrounds Mobile India centers around the idea of surviving in the battleground till the last second. Players who survive the most in the field are declared winners, receiving points according to their placement.

Most efficient tactics to survive longer in BGMI

Climbing the leaderboard is the main goal for all BGMI users. With more wins or better finishing ranks, they can rank up easily. However, following the tips below will enhance their chances of winning.

1) Avoid early skirmish

Many gamers prefer to play aggressively and jump into hot drops to get more kills. However, sometimes, it backfires, and they face an early elimination due to insufficient loot in the game's early stages. Players need to drop into safer locations to avoid these early skirmishes.

2) Learn to take fights tactically

This aspect is critical in BGMI. Gamers need to learn where to indulge in fights and when to avoid them to become better. They need to be aware of their surroundings before taking fights. Else they will be in trouble.

3) Prioritize the Blue Zone

Always prioritize the Safe Zone. If a team is involved in a fight outside this area, they should try to disengage to hold a better space inside the zone.

4) Collect enough medkits and boosters

Players need to collect as many medkits and boosters as possible in the game. It will help them refill the damage and be healthy in all situations. They can go for healing battles in the last zone as well to survive longer.

5) Improve aim and gunplay in training mode

Gamers need to always be ready for skirmishes in matches. Sharp aim and better movements during battles will enhance their chances of winning. To improve their aim and playstyle, users should spend some hours in the training grounds. They can also play TDM to enhance their skillset before hopping into the server.

