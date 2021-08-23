5 best drop locations in BGMI to avoid early fights

Survival and elimination of enemies are two significant aspects of BGMI. However, the former is not easy, especially with the shrinking safe zone.

Even if gamers do not get significant kills, their ranks can be improved by surviving longer in BGMI. One of the greatest mistakes they commit early in the game is to drop at POIs that are well known for intense action.

Players find it difficult to survive at these POIs and lose points unnecessarily. Maps in BGMI have lots of such sites, and many are comparatively safer than others.

BGMI: Avoid dropping on these POIs directly under the fight path

1) Water Town

The Water Town POI in the Erangel map of BGMI (Image via Sportskeeda)

This POI is located between Rozhok and Ruins on the Erangel map and features several buildings adjacent to the waterbody. The presence of buildings in this region makes a good amount of loot available, and gamers usually find everything needed for survival.

Most of them tend to drop into Rozhok or the School and avoid Water Town. Therefore, it is one of the best places to drop to prevent early fights in BGMI.

2) Cave

Cave in Sanhok map of BGMI (Image via BGMI)

The Cave is one of the unknown locations on the Sanhok map of BGMI. Users will come across an enormous opening in the ground that gives way to an underground location.

This site has decent loot, and they can even get hold of premium weapons if lucky. However, many of them barely know this location, and gamers generally tend to drop in the Quarry or Camp Charlie.

A waterway opens up in the adjacent bay, and they go for a quick escape through that route in case of emergency.

3) Puerto Paraiso

The Puerto Paraiso POI in Miramar (Image via BGMI)

This POI is located in the south-eastern corner of the Miramar map in BGMI. The location boasts several one-story and two-story buildings, making the availability of loot relatively easy.

Puerto Paraiso lies in the extreme corner of the map, so it often falls outside the primary safe zone. Gamers tend to avoid dropping in at this location and prefer Los Leones, where there is intense action.

If they want to drop by at a safe location in Miramar, then Puerto Paraiso would be a perfect choice.

4) East Port

The 2x2 map of Livik is usually filled with action throughout the length of a match. However, there are a few comparatively safer locations, and players can avoid early fights there.

One such site is East Port, located on the eastern side of the map. It has several buildings and warehouses, and they won't face any difficulties in finding good loot.

Users generally drop by at Midstein and Hot Springs, leaving East Port comparatively safer.

5) Cargo Ship

Cargo Ship in Karakin (Image via BGMI)

The Karakin map of BGMI has a Cargo Ship docked at the south-western side. This abandoned ship is a hidden treasure as it provides excellent loot to gamers.

The location of the ship is quite pivotal. The absence of any famous POIs near the Cargo Ship makes it a perfect place to drop off and avoid an early fight.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's viewpoint.

Edited by Ravi Iyer