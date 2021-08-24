5 most popular BGMI gun skins that can't be obtained now

BGMI is the recently introduced Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Even though Battlegrounds Mobile India is more focused on survival shooter gameplay, it has a wide range of cosmetic items to choose from.

Unlike Free Fire, the weapon skins in BGMI do not alter the performance of the gun. Here are some rare skins that players can no longer get.

Five popular gun skins in BGMI no longer available

5) Terror Fang Kar98k

The Terror Fang was a result of an exciting collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Godzilla. The skin is accompanied by some fantastic special effects.

A Godzilla statue stands tall on the enemy crates. However, only a handful of lucky players own the Terror Fang Kar98k.

4) Field Commander AWM

The Field Commander AWM skin is one of the most sought-after among players. It is yellow and black and looks quite elegant without any extravagant design.

The cosmetic features a special kill feed and an enemy crate animation. However, users cannot buy this skin as of now.

3) Blood and Bones M16A4

Players who like blood, gore, and war cries will definitely go gaga over this M16A4 skin.

It is accompanied by specialized kill feed and "on-hit" animations. As the skin is upgraded, the bones cover the fleshy part of the gun.

2) The Fool M164

The Fool was probably one of the most popular skin sets in the game, and with good reason. The gun skin is attractive with vivid purple color and quirky design.

Upon maxing out, the weapon gets a maniac smile with a tongue sticking out of it. It also features an enemy crate animation where a joker face pops out.

1) Ghillie Dragon AKM

Ghillie Dragon skin for AKM is probably the most cheerful-looking ornamental skin in BGMI. In the Royale Pass Season 17, it was introduced as a part of the Lucky Spin event.

Since the spin did not guarantee the skin, not many players have it. Only a few lucky participants managed to get it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The rarity of the skins listed above is based on widespread speculation from the community and the internet.

