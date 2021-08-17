BGMI iOS version likely to release tomorrow

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has made its mark in the Indian community since its release for the Android platform in early July. The game has already managed to garner massive numbers in terms of both player base and downloads. The app recently reached the coveted milestone of 50 million downloads, which is quite an accomplishment.

Ever since the release on Android, iOS users have been eagerly waiting for the game to arrive on their platform. The developers have teased the same in a series of recent posts, keeping the players on their toes.

Now, there has been a significant development regarding the iOS release, which the players will undoubtedly be delighted to see.

iOS version of BGMI is likely to release tomorrow (18 August 2021)

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, the iOS version of BGMI is likely to come out tomorrow. This means iOS users will finally have access to the battle royale game after an extended wait.

The release will surely be welcomed by players and esports athletes who rely on iOS devices. Loads of content creators and BGMI influencers have been stating the same about the release date.

Maxtern, a prominent figure in the game’s community, tweeted the following a few days back:

iOS me game aa rhi h finally 🙂

Estimated date: 16Aug-18Aug. — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) August 15, 2021

Apart from this, Classified YT, a content creator for Team Vitality, has given a hint about the iOS release in a recent community post on his YouTube channel:

Community post on Classified YT's YouTube channel (Image via Classified YT / YouTube)

Jonathan, the renowned esports athlete, has also provided an intimation about BGMI’s arrival on iOS, on his Instagram story:

A snippet of Jonathan Gaming's Instagram story about the iOS release (Image via Instagram)

Shivamm Raghav, aka 420op, has specified similar things on Instagram as well:

420op's Instagram story also states the same about the iOS release (Image via Instagram)

In light of this news, players are ecstatic because their wait will finally be over. Soon after the game is released on the iOS platform, players will be able to download it directly from the Apple App Store.

Edited by Ashish Yadav