5 rarest BGMI emotes in 2022

BGMI provides an engaging battlefield gameplay experience with 100 players landing on an island. Gamers fight it out till the last man is standing during a 30-minute match.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian PUBG Mobile variant with the same in-game content as the global version, including modes, maps, items, guns, and more.

Like the global variant, it has a Royale Pass feature that allows users to claim unique rewards like outfit sets, weapon skins, accessories, and emotes. They can unlock these grindable prizes by purchasing the Royale Pass.

In addition to the RP, BGMI also features collectibles in the shop and events. Emotes are among the in-game items pretty rare in the title as players hardly get many opportunities to claim them via events.

Disclaimer: The following list is not written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing the rarest emotes that players spotted in BGMI (2022)

1) Charge

In-game description:

"Victory's at hand! Charge!"

The Charge emote is one of the rarest and oldest emotes, with quite a dramatic animation. The character points in the forward direction with its index finger while going down on one knee.

2) Surrender

In-game description:

"Better surrender than be killed."

The Surrender emote is another old emote that made it to Battlegrounds Mobile India via synchronization with the global variant. The character gets into a surrendering posture by raising their hands.

3) Take a Break

In-game description:

"Because Drop - Loot - Survive can be tiring."

There is no scarcity of emotes that show high-intensity moves and performances. However, Take a Break is unique due to its chilled vibe, often missing from many other emotes.

4) I Own You

In-game description:

"A threatening finger slice never hurt anyone....yet."

Players use emotes to flex or tease on the battlefield. I Own You is one such emote they can use to threaten/show off to opponents on the battlefield. It shows the character performing a throat-slash gesture, which is quite funny.

5) Bunny Dance

In-game description:

"Let's dance."

Bunny Dance is a rare and wildly popular emote that has been quite famous since its initial introduction in PUBG Mobile. It allows gamers to showcase some impressive dance moves using horizontal hip movement and bunny hops.

