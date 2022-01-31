5 rarest BGMI titles as of January 2022

BGMI offers its players several titles that they can equip to add prestige to their in-game ID. These titles are popular in the community as users also obtain achievement points along with them.

While there are many titles that are easy to get, others are rare and require lots of grind.

Which are the five rarest titles that BGMI that gamers can obtain in January 2022?

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India Partner

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Partner title is equivalent to the verification tick mark on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Therefore, it is one of the rarest titles only presented to the most famous content creators who work on projects with Krafton.

Partner titleholders often receive rewards like official merchandise, UC bundles, and Royal Passes.

2) Mythic Fashion

The Mythic Fashion title is amongst the rarest in BGMI. Users need to reach and complete Level 5 of the Mythic Fashion achievement to obtain it.

However, since Mythic outfits are hard to get, the rarity of the title increases as it requires players to own 50 mythic costumes.

3) Commando

Commando is another rare title that Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers can try to obtain. To get it, they must win 50 solo matches without equipping a helmet or vest.

However, the rarity of the title is highlighted as only a few users can win the required matches while staying in the Platinum tier or higher.

4) Superstar

The Superstar title is bestowed upon those who are massively popular in the gaming community. This time-limited designation is rare and requires players to climb up the weekly popularity leaderboard.

Individuals can lose the title to others who overcome them on the popularity leaderboard, thus proving its rarity.

5) Deadeye

The Deadeye title is presented to snipers. It requires players to land in a BR map and hit three consecutive headshots to finish three different opponents with a sniper rifle while posited in the Platinum tier or higher.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

