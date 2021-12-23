5 tips to improve win ratio of classic matches in BGMI & PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and its exclusive Indian version, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), are two of the most popular battle royale titles around the globe. Realistic gameplay and efficient graphical representation attract many mobile gamers to both of these titles.

Being in the Battle Royale genre, the main theme of these games centers around eliminating all opponents and surviving till the end. A player needs to possess good gunplay and survival skills in order to win a match in BGMI or PUBG Mobile.

In this article, players will find some tips and tricks to increase their win ratio in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

Most efficient tactics to increase win ratio in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Climbing leaderboards is a common goal for all players of BGMI and PUBG Mobile. More wins or a better finishing ranks increase their chances of a big jump on the leaderboard as well. However, players can keep the following tips in mind to improve their win ratio in-game:

1) Avoid early fights

Some players prefer to drop at hot spots to play aggressively and get more kills. This increases their chances of early elimination in the game due to a lack of loot in the early fight scenarios.

Players should avoid early fights to get a decent loot and try to adjust with the pace of the game.

2) Prioritize the Blue Zone

Players should always try to prioritize the Blue Zone in the first place. If a team is stuck in an involvement outside the zone, they should try to dis-engage the fight and rotate to the safe zone, to acquire a better strategic position.

This will ensure that they do not have to defend themselves from the zone as well as enemy players. Many times players die when they run from the zone only to land in an ambush.

3) Improve aim and gunplay in training mode

Players need to spend some time everyday in the training ground in order to enhance their skills and aim with multiple guns in the game. A better aim and comfortable playstyle with every gun will eventually enhance their chances of winning a match in BGMI or PUBG Mobile.

4) Play TDM before entering a classic game

Players should avoid queing up directly into classic matches after opening the game. Playing TDM first will help players warm up before going into a game. This will help them get into the proper mindset and get accustomed to the controls and movements again. As a result, it would lead to better performance, and in turn, will improve their win ratio.

5) Play with friends

Also Read Article Continues below

Players should always try to play with friends or trusted teammates. This will help in proper in-game communication. Teammates can also divide their roles properly in the game, which will eventually increase their chances of getting a "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" in the match.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan