5 tips to increase F/D ratio in BGMI (February 2022)

BGMI players are often judged by their F/D ratio. Those with relatively low F/D ratio are often mocked and considered amateurs. Therefore, in order prestige to one's profile, a classic player needs to look for kills and maintain a decent F/D ratio.

As of February 2022, there are several ways following which players can increase their kill tally without dying in matches. This will also help them experience the thrill of the Battle Royale mode even better.

5 simple tips that players can use to get more kills and survive longer (February 2022)

1) Choose high-damage dealing weapons

Guns play a major role in BR mode matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India, therefore choosing the best guns becomes necessary. Guns with high damage helps players to knock down opponents easily and win fights in the process.

SMGs and 7.62mm Assault Rifles reportedly have higher damage dealing capacities than other automatic weapons in the game.

2) Land in hot-drops

There are multiple locations across the six classic mode maps in BGMI that act as hot-drops. These locations witness a lot of players dropping into the vicinity to get their hands on the loot available in the area. In order to increase F/D ratio, players can drop into these locations and kill their opponents.

However, they must refrain from becoming too aggressive as hot-drops often result in early elimination of players.

3) Make proper use of frag grenades and molotov cocktails

The use of utilities has become a crucial part of Battlegrounds Mobile India as players try to incorporate the use of frag grenades and molotov cocktails in their gameplay, following in the footsteps of their favorite BGMI esports athletes. Both utilities help in knocking down opponents who are posited inside compounds or behind a cover.

While frag grenades have a 7-second timer and can be bounced off window panes to throw into a building, molotov cocktails spread fire on the floor burning down enemies.

4) Look out for bots

Bots are AI robots and are considered free kills in Battlegrounds Mobile India. They appear randomly across the map and inflict low-damage. They also carry decent weapons that can help players take on early fights if required. Players need to look out for bots and finish them before their teammates and increase their F/D ratio.

5) Use TPP during fights

The use of Third Person Perspective (TPP) during fights helps players eliminate opponents easily. Since the rushing enemy has no view of the players, they stay at a disadvantage. This enables players to appear out of cover and surprise the enemy, knocking them out in the process.

BGMI players can rotate the eye button present in the game and have a 360 degree view using TPP.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan