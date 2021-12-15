5 tips to master the Gyroscope in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most played battle royale titles in the country. The exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity since its release in July.

Being a battle royale title, the main theme of the game centers around the idea of eliminating all teammates and surviving till the end. A player needs to be excellent with his gunplay in order to take down his opponents. There are some techniques that allow a player to perform better in-game and using Gyroscope is one of them.

What is Gyroscope in BGMI?

Gyroscope in BGMI is a device sensor that helps a player to move the screen and the scope without using any fingers. Players can concentrate only on their aim and gunplay to take down their opponents in a skirmish.

It isn't easy to spray down opponents while using Gyroscope, without knowing some tricks. Here are some tips to master the Gyroscope in BGMI.

Best tips to master the Gyroscope in BGMI

1) Set the perfect gyroscope sensitivity

Every BGMI player needs a perfect sensitivity setting to perform in the game. However, the Gyroscope sensitivity setting is completely different from the normal one. A player needs to choose the sensitivity settings first to play the game using Gyroscope.

However, this setting is completely dependent on the individual player and his device. They can get a more specific idea about it here.

2) Practice on Training Ground

Once a player finds out his sensitivity settings, they need to spend some hours in training grounds to master it properly. Players can go through several drill-routines everyday to sharpen their skills. This will help players to improve their skills and perform better in games.

3) Enable Aim Assist

Players should enable the aim assist, as it is very helpful for a beginner to adjust their aim while spraying down his opponents. It helps the players by dragging the crosshairs towards the enemy and enhances their chances of hitting headshots.

4) Choose Attachments

Choose the perfect attachment for any gun depends on their function in the game. It will help the player to control the recoil while firing towards the opponent as well. Players need to be clear to themselves whether they want to use the gun for a close range fight or a long range one. The attachments will depend on that only.

5) Hand Movement

Hand movement and way of holding the device is equally important for a player to perform well in the game while using Gyroscope. Players can follow the techniques of some pro-players in order to perform better.

These are some of the tips that players can follow to master Gyroscope in BGMI. The more they spend hours in practice, the better they will become in the game.

