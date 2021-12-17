5 tips to win Georgopool fights in BGMI

BGMI has become one of the most popular games on mobiles since its release in July. This battle royale title attracts millions of players across the country who immerse themselves in its thrilling gameplay.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has six maps from which Erangel is the crowd favorite. Several areas on the map attract lots of players every match.

The city of Georgopool, situated on the north-western side of the main island, is a hot drop. Players must know certain tips and tricks to win fights here.

Five ways for BGMI players to dominate in Georgopool fights

1) Use the towers in Georgopool containers

The Georgopool containers on Erangel are reportedly amongst the most popular vicinities. These containers are mostly crowded with people who love to take initial fights. This is where BGMI gamers can best use a couple of towers present in the area.

Since the towers are in the highest position, users can easily take down opponents from such heights. However, it becomes problematic if they get knocked out on the tower, as reviving becomes tough.

2) Use the containers to your advantage

Fighting on containers in BGMI can be confusing. Therefore, players need to know the area and its features properly. They can easily take down opponents by jumping from one container to another, which gives them an added height advantage.

Moreover, taking cover behind the boxes on the containers can also help win fights in Georgopool.

3) Take hold of the apartments in Georgopool City

Squads taking fights in Georgopool city can land and take hold of the apartments, automatically providing a height advantage.

BGMI users often flock to these apartments to take control of the entire city, which has no other tall buildings close by, making the apartments fortresses.

4) Use the 2 and 2 split in Georgopool City

The 2 and 2 split has been popularized by BGMI esports players. It acts as a counter-attack to the squads placed in the apartments.

To break their defense and win fights, teams can put two of their players in the northern six houses while the other two can provide cover fire from the smaller homes situated south of the apartments.

5) Use high damage weapons in Georgopool container fights

High damage guns are always preferred by BGMI gamers to gain the upper hand during fights. Since the Georgopool containers are densely situated with less space for movement, opponents might take TPPs and camp.

To win in such situations, players can use SMGs or ARs with relatively better damage-dealing capacities.

