Akm vs UMP45 vs DBS: Which is the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI?

The AKM, UMP45, and DBS are top picks when it comes to choosing the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI. There are a lot of great weapons that have high damage output. While some players rely on the accurate hip-fire of the ALM, others swear by the DBS's consistency. The UMP45 doesn't fail to bag frags but a question looms—should you go for AKM, UMP45, or the notorious DBS?

Best gun for close-range fights in BGMI: Should you go for AKM, UMP45, or DBS?

AKM (Kalashnikov) is one of the best guns in the game (Image via Krafton)

There are a lot of factors that you need to keep in mind when voting for the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI:

Firing Rate

You can check the the stats of every gun in the Loadout section but we have done that for you for these three guns. Let us compare the rate of fire for AKM, UMP45, and DBS:

The AKM has a base rate of fire stat of 61. If you equip the Kalashnikov with an Extended Quickdraw magazine, you will get a 10-point boost, taking the effective rate of fire to 71.

The UMP45 has a base rate of fire stat of 65. The Extended Quickdraw magazine takes its effective rate of fire to 75.

The DBS fires two shots in quick succession with 0.5-second pump action. It can store 14 shells at any given time.

While the Kalashnikov and the UMP45 have their rates of fire close to each other, the DBS's fire rate relies a lot on the user. So if you want reliability, the shotgun is not an ideal weapon for you.

That said, the UMP45 takes the crown in this category. However, this does not make it the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI. At least not yet.

Damage output

Damage output is the discerning factor when it comes to the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI. Let us take a look at the damage each of these three guns dishes out in this game:

The AKM has a base damage stat of 48 and the UMP45 has a base damage of 38. The DBS has the potential to blow these two guns out of the park, across the street, and into someone's backyard, but it depends on how well you can use this gun. This shotgun has a base damage stat of 26.

If you want to no-brain your gaming session, it is advisable to use the AKM. It has the highest damage output out of all three weapons and also has a decent fire rate.

Availability across all the maps

These guns can be found on every map available in BGMI. So the availability of these weapons plays no role in determining which one is the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI.

Attachments

UMP45 (Image via Krafton)

Attachments greatly enhance the performance of weapons in this game. Your primary objective after getting any weapon is to find all the necessary attachments.

The AKM takes three attachments: a muzzle, a magazine, and a scope.

The UMP45 takes four attachments: a muzzle, a magazine, a grip, and a scope.

The DBS only needs a scope. However, you can run it without any attachments as you will use it for its amazing hip-fire potential.

Finding attachments can be a hassle especially if you drop hot with a lot of enemies around you. You can pick up a DBS and you would be good to go. However, as said before, you might not like using it if you tend to miss shots often.

A skill issue, indeed, but the other two alternatives have you covered. If you want a conclusive answer to the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI solely based on attachments, the DBS takes the cake.

Iron Sight

If you play the game, you likely know that the AKM has one of the best iron sights. With a little practice, you can almost always take down your enemies aiming down your sight without any scope.

The UMP has a horrendous iron sight and you can be thrown under the bus in the majority of the fights as it creates a blindspot when you aim down your sight without a scope. This makes it hard, if not impossible, to use the UMP45 with its iron sight.

The DBS is notorious for its hip-fire. You will not even need to aim down your sight in most of your altercations with enemy fighters on the battlefield.

Stability and overall accuracy

Both the Kalashnikov and UMP45 are highly stable weapons for close-range fights. However, from personal experience, we have noticed that the AKM has a higher headshot percentage than the UMP45.

The DBS's accuracy depends on the user. There is no RNG and the user's aim is the sole determining factor. If you are not a good shot, you should not use this weapon. However, this skill issue can be eradicated with hours of practice.

If you are one to play the game after a long day's work or study, the AKM will give you a better and more enjoyable gameplay experience.

That covers everything you need to know about the best gun for close-range fights in BGMI. We take the AKM as the undisputed champion in this regard. Let us know your opinion in the poll below.