Akshat’s BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, earnings, and more

The rise in the esports scenario of BGMI has witnessed the emergence of several young talents who were previously unknown. Akshat Goel is one such name that has turned heads with his brilliant performance in the esports tournaments.

Akshat rose through the ranks playing with Team 8bit. The assaulter joined Chemin Esports before BGIS 2021. However, after a mediocre performance in the tournament, Akshat left Chemin Esports to ply his trade in Team SouL. He is one of the best 1v1 players on the circuit.

He also owns a YouTube channel where he entertains his fans by uploading gameplay videos from BGMI esports tournaments and scrims.

Everything about BGMI esports player and YouTuber Akshat

Seasonal statistics

Akshat mostly stays preoccupied playing custom matches in scrims and tournaments. As a result, he plays fewer classic matches. However, in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4, he has managed to climb till Diamond III tier with 3,412 seasonal points.

Snippet showing Akshat's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Akshat has played 14 classic matches so far this season and has won 3 of those matches. He, along with teammates, reached the Top 10 in 9 matches. He has dealt a total of 16103.4 damage with an average damage of 1150.2. Moreover, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 6.79 with 95 total finishes to his credit.

C2S4's highlights for him remain at 13 most finishes and 2,580 damage dealt in a single match.

BGMI ID and IGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India provides all players with an ID that can be searched in the game to send friend requests and popularity. The ID differentiates the player from the rest. Akshat's ID is 5512526422.

The in-game name (IGN) of a player is the moniker by which they are popularly called in the gaming community. Akashat's IGN is SouLAksʜaT. SouL in his IGN refers to the esports organization he currently represents.

Monthly earnings

Akshat is a salaried player for Team SouL. Moreover, he earns from tournament prize pools as well. However, he also owns a YouTube channel, AkshaT, which has over 62.8K subscribers. According to Social Blade, Akshat has earned between $60 and $967 in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

