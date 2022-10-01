BandookBaaz BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

PUBG Mobile and its Indian variant, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), provided a major gaming platform for many content creators to thrive on. In return, content creators and YouTubers further increased the popularity of BGMI and contributed significantly to the creation of its gaming community in many countries, including India.

One of the most prominent names amongst Indian BGMI players is Indrajit "BandookBaaz" Singh. Interestingly, he has been creating gaming content even before PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Although his content mainly involves gameplay, Indrajit is famous for crate-opening videos and entertaining commentary.

BandookBaaz: Player ID, current stats, YouTube income, and more about the BGMI star

BandookBaaz's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Since Indrajit is a famous BGMI player, his fans and supporters may want to search for his account to view his achievements and stats. Provided below is BandookBaaz's UID and in-game name for interested readers:

BandookBaaz's UID: 5212625909

5212625909 BandookBaaz's IGN: BandóokBáaz

Using the game's "Add Friend" feature, fans can then search for Indrajit's user ID to see his profile.

BandookBaaz's in-game stats

BandookBaaz has been fairly active in Duo and Squad modes in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Having maintained an F/D ratio of more than five in both Duo and Squad, BandookBaaz's stats from the current season (renewed C3S7) are equally impressive.

Here are BandookBaaz's seasonal and career stats in BGMI's TPP Duo and TPP Squad:

Current Season (TPP Squad) -- Platinum I (tier)

Stats in the current season - TPP Squad (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 22

Wins: 1

Top 10: 3

Finishes: 123

F/D Ratio: 5.59

Current Season (TPP Duo) -- Diamond I (tier)

Stats in the current season - TPP Duo (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 39

Wins: 3

Top 10: 11

Finishes: 245

F/D Ratio: 6.28

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 - TPP Squad (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 159

Wins: 12

Top 10: 38

Finishes: 951

F/D Ratio: 5.98

C3S7 (TPP Duo)

Cycle 3 Season 7 - TPP Duo (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 697

Wins: 106

Top 10: 365

Finishes: 3826

F/D Ratio: 5.49

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 - TPP Squad (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 264

Wins: 34

Top 10: 105

Finishes: 1648

F/D Ratio: 6.24

C2S6 (TPP Duo)

Cycle 2 Season 6 - TPP Duo (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 91

Wins: 13

Top 10: 40

Finishes: 557

F/D Ratio: 6.12

Career (TPP Squad)

Career stats in TPP Squad (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 2789

Wins: 546

Top 10: 1516

Finishes: 15909

F/D Ratio: 5.70

Career (TPP Duo)

Career stats in TPP Duo (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 1307

Wins: 203

Top 10: 668

Finishes: 6587

F/D Ratio: 5.04

YouTube income, subscribers, and more

YouTube channel: Subscribers and views (Image via Google)

BandookBaaz runs a popular YouTube channel with more than 1.97 million subscribers. As of now, the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile content creator has uploaded around 1009 videos to his YouTube channel and registered an aggregate view count of more than 318.839 million.

According to the American website Social Blade, BandookBaaz's subscriber growth has seen a decline of almost 50%, while the views on his channel have decreased by 16.7% in the last 30 days. Although this drop could be a result of the ban on BGMI, Indrajit has continued to publish content related to the game.

Social Blade has also estimated Indrajit's YouTube earnings (in the past 30 days) to be somewhere between $883 and $14.1K.

