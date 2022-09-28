BGMI ban roundup (September 2022): Latest news, RTI response, rumors, and more

Despite getting an exclusive release for the Indian market, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) crossed over 50 million installations in the Play Store while revitalizing PUBG Mobile's esports scene.

As a result, BGMI, like its global variant, PUBG Mobile (banned in India), proved to be a humongous success among Indians.

However, on 28 July 2022, the popular and beloved Battle Royale game became the latest addition to banned apps in India after Google and Apple removed it from their application stores. The massive development in the gaming market was the result of an order by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The government authorities reveal the reason behind the ban on BGMI in response to an RTI appeal

RTI request and official response from the government authorities (Image via Twitter/@godyamarajop)

In the recent turn of events around the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, government authorities have finally revealed the official reason behind the decision. Based on the response to an RTI (Right to Information) request from a Twitter user, @godyamarajop, the ban happened on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) request.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India under Section 69 A of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and Rule 16 of IT Rules, 2009. Hence, the ban was implemented due to privacy and security concerns, while the other reason was related to "India's sovereignty and integrity."

The RTI response also confirmed that Krafton was involved in a meeting with government authorities to discuss the matter.

The RTI response also confirmed that Krafton was involved in a meeting with government authorities to discuss the matter. However, confidentiality around the meeting was maintained in response to the RTI request.

Hence, as per the latest developments, the concerned authorities officially confirmed the reasons behind the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Still, fans could not get clarity on Krafton's role and the game's potential return.

Rumors around the BGMI's return and the 2.2 update

Many fake announcements regarding the BGMI unban were making rounds online in August 2022 (Image via Twitter/@100Hitech)

The rumors around the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India were at their peak in August, as fake announcements from the developers were making rounds online. However, with time, the unban rumors have declined, and the future of Battlegrounds Mobile India seems uncertain at this moment.

Fake download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update have made their way to the internet (Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, many fake download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version have gone viral after the rollout of the latest update on PUBG Mobile. Needless to say, such update links contain malware and will lead to in-game suspensions. Thus, one must be cautious and avoid fake download links.

Are the Battlegrounds Mobile India servers still active?

BGMI servers are still active in India as gamers can still play any game mode (Image via Krafton)

Surprisingly, BGMI servers in India are still online, as users can play their favorite game without much fuss. However, one cannot buy any UC in the game while the developers have locked the RP section. Thus, users should start exploring alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

