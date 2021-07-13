Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version APK+OBB files for July update: All you need to know

The Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version is finally out, and after BGMI's release earlier this month, players were looking forward to this patch. They are excited for what it holds, and can get going by downloading/updating the game.

The ecstatic fans have rushed to the Google Play Store to get the game's latest version. However, iOS users are yet to receive further information about the availability of the title on their devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version details

Release date and time

Krafton posted a notice on their official website about the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version. It was revealed that the patch update would go live on July 13th, at around 1930 IST.

However, players were in for a treat as the download was made available to some users from 0730 IST.

How to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version

Google Play Store

The size of the file is around 422 MB

Players can head to the Battlegrounds Mobile India page on the Google Play Store via this link. Then they can tap the update button to get the latest version.

The size of the update is about 422 MB, though it can vary from device to device.

APK file

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version download link: Click here

Step 1: After downloading the zip file using the link above, players need to extract it and install the APK file. Before going ahead with the installation, they should enable the 'install from unknown source' option.

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, users can paste the folder (com.pubg.imobile), which constitutes the OBB file, to Android/OBB.

Step 3: After the game has started, they must choose which resource pack they wish to get.

Step 4: Later, gamers should sign in to their IDs and enjoy the new features and content added with the BGMI 1.5 update.

If they face any error while installing the game using an APK file due to a compatibility issue, they can wait for the update on the Play Store.

Patch notes

Throwing healing consumables and new quick wheel

Season improvements

New game mode: Mission Ignition with several transformed locations

Tesla collaboration

Improvements in settings, including customized settings for individual guns

Clan PK

Several other enhancements comprising universal mark improvement

Players can use this link to read the detailed patch notes.

