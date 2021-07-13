BGMI 1.5 update patch notes: New guns, RP season, Tesla collaboration, and more

Krafton has released the much-awaited BGMI 1.5 update on July 13th, i.e., today. They had shed light on the new changes and features through a video on their YouTube channel a few days back. Finally, they have revealed the complete patch notes for the BGMI 1.5 update on the official website.

Some of the significant alterations include adding a new LMG, throwable healing items, and more. Users can download/update to BGMI's 1.5 update and try out all the new features.

Patch notes of the BGMI 1.5 update

Given below are the patch notes for the Battlegrounds Mobile India BGMI 1.5 version released on the game's official website:

New firearm: M63

It can hold 75 bullets per reload and uses 7.62mm rounds.

M63 has two firing speeds - 660 rpm or 990 rpm.

The weapon is available only through airdrops.

Throwing healing consumables and new quick wheel

The medicine/throwing object can now be used by dragging them to the trajectory slot. Using this, teammates can pass healing items to each other when they are a little far away.

Upon selecting the quick throw option in the settings, players will be able to find the throw icon on their screens.

Season improvements

Rewards

Silver Tier rewards have been added.

After subdividing the Ace tier, separate rewards have been added.

Rewards for mini tiers have been increased.

Cycle rewards

Multiple seasons have been combined to form 1 season cycle.

Players that maintain high tiers in multiple seasons will be eligible to obtain cycle rewards.

UI of the badge system, season archive, and more have been improved.

Division of the Ace-tier

Ace has now been subdivided into several tiers

Each of which has specific rewards.

Tier icon improvements

The icons of the tiers have been improved and have become more detailed.

The level-up effect has also been enhanced.

Challenge Point System

In Challenge Point System, current game score plus/minus rules are maintained while bonus scores are applied depending on how the player behaves in a given match.

When the users play a match without malicious acts, like leaving mid-game, neglect, or team finish, bonus challenge points are awarded.

At each tier, the challenge points bar increases.

New game mode: Mission Ignition

This mode is present in the Erangel map after the BGMI 1.5 update. Six crucial areas of the map have been transformed by DynaHex:

Pochinki - Transit Center

Georgopol - Port of Georgopol

School - Tech Center

Military Base - Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency

Mylta Power - Energy Center

Features of Mission Ignition

HyperLines

G-38 Gravity Free Motorcycle

Dynamic Elevator

New Gun ASM Abakan (Exclusive weapon for the game mode)

Ergonomic Grip

Muzzle Brake

Drum Magazine

Tactical Marking Device

Riot Shield

Tesla collaboration

Tesla Super Factory (The factory will begin making a Tesla Model Y vehicle after the players activate all assembly lines).

Autonomous Driving Vehicle Model Y (Tesla's autonomous vehicles can operate unmanned on the road and automatically reach the road mark that the users set.)

Semi-Truck (Transport vehicle developed by Tesla that follows specific routes. Players can obtain supplies by attacking or damaging them).

Improvements in settings

Here are the settings that have been improved in the BGMI 1.5 update:

Firearm sensitivity settings

Third-person perspective camera view

Gyroscope reverse

Customized firearm settings for individual guns

Other updates

Given below are a few of the alterations made in the BGMI 1.5 update:

Basic combat enhancements

Improvement of effect: Glass windows

Summoning the golden victory statue after Chicken Dinner

New remaining ammo indicator

Death replay improvements

Improvements: Team member engagement status

Season screen updates

Improvements: TDM - Mylta Power map

MINI TV-RAY

Other: RP gifting option

Basic performance improvements

Clan PK

Clans with similar activity points can now compete for up to 14 days in the Clan PK mode.

By completing clan PK missions, members of the clan can earn PK points, and they can also get daily base rewards.

Players can earn a lot of rewards when their teams win and based on their contribution.

Improvements in features

The developers have implemented the following improvements in the BGMI 1.5 update:

Universal mark improvements

Battle UI adjustments

Death crate display logic improvements

Gyroscope improvements

