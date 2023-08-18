Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Conqueror guide (August 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), reaching the Conqueror rank is the pinnacle of achievement for every player. It demonstrates their ability, determination, and strategic acumen. However, many couldn't achieve the dream of reaching this stage as it is the most challenging aspect of the game. To overcome this, we have compiled several strategies to help you rank up in the game.

This article explores various techniques that can come in handy on your journey to become a Conqueror player in BGMI and gain a competitive edge over your opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to become a Conqueror player in BGMI

1) Mastering gameplay mechanics

To advance through the ranks and become a Conqueror, you must first master the game's mechanics. This includes improving your shot accuracy, learning how to handle your recoil, and optimizing your movement. Spend time practising your reflexes, targeting, and overall gunplay in the training mode. Experiment with several weapons to find the ones that best suit your playstyle.

Practice advanced methods such as "peek and shoot," "drop-shotting," and "strafe shooting" to get an advantage in close-range engagements. Understanding the map structure and strategic positioning are critical. Examine the maps carefully and mark high-traffic regions, safe zones, and vantage points.

This knowledge will help you anticipate opponent movements and effectively organize your engagements. Use terrain effectively for shelter and apply tactical methods to fool opponents.

2) Communication and teamwork

BGMI is a team-based game, and effective communication and teamwork are required to advance up the ranks. Establish clear communication channels with your squad by using voice-chat apps or in-game chat. Coordination with your squadmates can bring a positive outcome. To keep one step ahead, share information regarding enemy locations, loot, and your actions.

Understanding your teammates' strengths and limitations will assist you in developing winning plans. Assign roles to team members based on their skill sets. A well-balanced squad might comprise of a sniper, an assault expert, a support player, and a captain who can call the shots during high-stakes battles. Prioritise revives and distribute loot to keep your crew well-prepared for any situation.

3) Adaptability and continuous improvement

BGMI is a game that is always evolving with new updates, maps, weapons, and meta adjustments. You must be versatile and open to learning to stay at the top of your game. To learn about the latest strategies and tips, keep up with patch notes, watch professional players' broadcasts, and stay connected with the BGMI community.

Record your matches and review them regularly. Examine your actions, engagements, and placement to see where you can improve. Open yourself up to constructive criticism from teammates and other players, since it can help you improve your skills. Identify and improve your flaws, whether they are in close-quarters combat, long-range shooting, or decision-making under duress.

By applying these strategies, you can rise in BGMI's ranking system.