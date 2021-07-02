Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full version APK+OBB download links revealed

The moment that the Indian mobile gaming community has been waiting for has finally arrived, as Krafton has officially released Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The title is currently only available for Android users. Details regarding the game's launch for iOS devices are yet to be announced.

Players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India directly from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, they can use APK and OBB files to download the game.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) using APK and OBB files

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file: Click here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB file: Click here.

Note: Players with older Android versions may encounter compatibility errors while downloading these files. In this case, they are advised to use this link to download BGMI from the Google Play Store.

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 71.95 and 646 MB, respectively. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices before downloading the files.

Players can follow the steps provided below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players must download both files from the links provided above.

Step 2: They should then install the APK files (players should enable the "Install from unknown source" option before doing so).

Step 3: Players should not open BGMI after it has been installed. Instead, they should copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile.

If there is no folder with this name, players should carefully create one.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) final version officially launched for Indian users

Players are required to select the Resource Pack

Step 4: After the files have been copied, players must open Battlegrounds Mobile India and select the desired resource pack from the two available options: Low-spec resource pack or HD resource pack. They can then enjoy playing the game.

Players can retrieve their progress from the PUBG Mobile global version through the data transfer function.

If players face a parsing error while downloading the files, they can consider re-downloading the APK and following the steps given above again.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Google Play Store

Players simply need to press the install button on Battlegrounds Mobile India's page on the Google Play Store to download the game.

Players who already have the Early Access version can download a small update from the Google Play Store.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best landing spots on Sanhok in BGMI

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh